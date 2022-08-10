aboutGOLF Set to Launch 2022-23 Ryder Cup Sim Series Competition

The winner and a guest will earn a trip to the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at aboutGOLF today announced the details of the 2022-23 aboutGOLF Ryder Cup Sim Series , a monthly competition that is free to anyone with access to a public or personal aboutGOLF simulator. The contest will culminate with an in-person final event on an aboutGOLF simulator at a location to be determined, where a trip for two to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy will be awarded to the champion.

aboutGOLF Ryder Cup Sim Series

Participants will compete in a monthly closest-to-the-pin competition running from September 2022 to February 2023. Each month, it will take place on a different signature par-3 at historic and future Ryder Cup venues available on aboutGOLF simulators.

"aboutGOLF is excited to bring our customers a chance to win a trip to the 2023 Ryder Cup through our award-winning golf simulator software. Our competition platform connects thousands of players from around the world with the click of button. From the United States to Europe and beyond, we can't wait to crown our 2023 Ryder Cup Sim Series Champion," said Ken Kamada, aboutGOLF CEO.

The monthly schedule includes the following golf courses:

September 2022 – Bethpage State Park Golf Course (Black), 14 th hole

– Bethpage State Park Golf Course (Black), 14 hole October 2022 – Gleneagles Country Club, 10 th hole

– Gleneagles Country Club, 10 hole November 2022 – Hazeltine National Golf Club, 17 th hole

– Hazeltine National Golf Club, 17 hole December 2022 – Le Golf National, 2 nd hole

– Le Golf National, 2 hole January 2023 – The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 17 th hole

– The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 17 hole February 2023 – Whistling Straits Golf Course (Straits Course), 12th hole

Each month, entrants will receive one free entry into the aboutGOLF Ryder Cup Sim Series. Players will attempt five shots on the month's featured par 3, and the shot nearest to the hole will count for the competition. The player who is closest to the pin for each month's contest hole will automatically qualify for the finals event. Additionally, a "Captain's Pick" will also earn a trip to the finals during each month of the aboutGOLF Ryder Cup Sim Series via a random drawing for all players participating in the competition.

At the finals event, all monthly qualifiers and Captain's picks will compete in a nine-hole, closest-to-the-pin contest staged on par-3s at historical and future Ryder Cup venues. The player with the lowest cumulative total distance from the hole across these nine holes will win the aboutGOLF Ryder Cup Sim Series and a trip for two to the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.

To participate in the 2022-23 aboutGOLF Ryder Cup Sim Series, individuals must download the aboutGOLF app and create an account. Players can then sign into the contest each month and compete on any public or private aboutGOLF simulator. Participants can utilize the aboutGOLF sim locator tool to find facilities with aboutGOLF simulators in their area.

