aboutMYmortgage.com Announces That Spring EQ Will Be The Preferred Provider of Home Equity Loans

NAPLES, Fla., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- aboutMYmortgage.com announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Spring EQ to be the preferred provider of Home Equity Loans. Now any aboutMYmortgage.com Preferred Servicer not currently providing home equity loans will have a turn-key solution to better retain their current portfolio and create more opportunity with their existing customer base. Spring EQ helps both the customer and the servicer win - customers can keep their below market rates on their first mortgage while still accessing the equity in their homes and the servicer retains the underlying account by avoiding the refinance.

"aboutMYmortgage.com is extremely excited to enter into a relationship with such a distinguished company as Spring EQ," said Tim Allen CMB, Founder and CEO. "This arrangement not only helps homeowners searching for financial alternatives to free up the equity in their homes but also mortgage loan servicers dedicated to providing the best service for their customers."

According to a recent study by Black Knight, homeowners with an existing mortgage with at least 20% home equity held an additional $5.4 trillion in home equity in 2017, an increase of $735 billion from the previous year. In addition, 75% of the nation's accumulated equity is held by borrowers with first-lien rates well below prevailing refinance rates.

"Spring EQ has already seen a beneficial impact for the mortgage loan servicers we are working with, and we are excited to extend these benefits to a wider audience of aboutMYmortgage.com's servicers," said Jerry Schiano, Spring EQ's CEO. "Our focus on home equity and leveraging technology lets our investors win because our people, process, and platform can cost effectively generate high quality products. Most importantly customers enjoy a simple and easy process from start to finish, where Spring EQ has been consistently closing and funding loans to the delight of our customers in under thirty days, often in less than two weeks."

Tim Allen added, "With the rise in interest rates for first mortgage loans, home equity loans in many cases are more beneficial than refinancing for homeowners. They are quickly becoming an important portfolio retention tool for mortgage servicers."

The aboutMYmortgage.com service is free to use for all homeowners, no confidential information is collected and there is no obligation or commitment required.

about aboutMYmortgage.com

aboutMYmortgage.com® helps homeowners make better decisions when refinancing by being the direct gateway to obtain factual information and financial guidance from customer care specialists at their mortgage servicer. Its' patented process "Method for Mortgage Customer Retention" provides Preferred Mortgage Servicer partners a unique opportunity to connect with valuable customers who may otherwise refinance elsewhere. "Preferred Servicers" have a business relationship with aboutMYmortgage.com and have agreed to provide customer care specialists to assist their customers who are referred back to them from aboutMYmortgage.com.

About Spring EQ

Spring EQ gives smart homeowners a means to unlock their goals by providing visibility and access to their home's equity.

Unlike banks and other lenders, Spring EQ's platform was purpose built to provide simple and convenient access to a homeowner's home value, and when the need arises to provide a smart, timely, and cost-effective means to unlock that value…and their goals.

Built by veterans of the lending and fintech industries, Spring EQ is the nation's premier home equity lender and reaches customers through a mix of direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and affinity partnerships.

