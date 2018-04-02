aboutMYmortgage.com to Promote Their Money Saving Homeowner Service on ThePennyHoarder.com

NAPLES, Fla., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- aboutMYmortgage.com announced it has entered into an advertising partnership with The Penny Hoarder to help homeowners save money when refinancing their mortgage.

"We're excited to offer The Penny Hoarder readers this exceptional opportunity to save money when refinancing their mortgage," said Tim Allen, Founder and CEO of aboutMYmortgage.com. "The Penny Hoarder is a valuable money saving resource for millions of readers each month and we're looking forward to being part of their program."

aboutMYmortgage.com provides a solution to a problem for homeowners with mortgage debt. The problem is that homeowners have no access to the facts about their existing mortgage when considering a refinance. Their refinancing decision is based upon real or perceived savings - reduced monthly payment or lower interest rate.

aboutMYmortgage.com connects homeowners directly with customer care specialists at their mortgage loan servicer who can provide valuable information about their existing mortgage and may save them thousands of dollars when refinancing. They may also provide attractive alternatives to refinancing when other options may be more beneficial for the homeowner.

The aboutMYmortgage service is free to use for all homeowners, there is no obligation or commitment required and no confidential information is collected.

ABOUT ABOUTMYMORTGAGE.COM, LLC.

aboutMYmortgage.com® helps homeowners make better decisions when refinancing by being the direct gateway to obtain factual information and financial guidance from customer care specialists at their mortgage servicer. Its' patented process "Method for Mortgage Customer Retention" provides Preferred Mortgage Servicer partners a unique opportunity to connect with valuable customers who may otherwise refinance elsewhere.

ABOUT THE PENNY HOARDER

The Penny Hoarder is one of the largest personal finance websites. They help millions of readers worldwide earn and save money by sharing unique job opportunities, personal stories, deals and more. In 2017, Inc. 5000 ranked The Penny Hoarder as the No. 1 fastest-growing private media company in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, and #25 on the overall list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

For more information, contact:

Mauro Appezzato

192634@email4pr.com

Phone: 888.684.2220

www.aboutMYmortgage.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aboutmymortgagecom-to-promote-their-money-saving-homeowner-service-on-thepennyhoardercom-300622324.html

SOURCE aboutMYmortgage.com

Related Links

http://www.aboutmymortgage.com

