Above & Beyond Caregivers Association is Celebrating Outstanding Frontline Disability Workers in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the saying goes, not all heroes wear capes. But you'll definitely find them disguised as frontline disability workers in Alberta at tomorrow's Celebrating Frontline Disability Workers event!

"As professionals in the mental health and caregiving community, we're dedicated to educating, guiding and informing individuals to become compassionate caregivers," said Brian Morrissey, President, Above & Beyond Caregivers Association. "In the same breath we know that the efforts of these everyday heroes often go unnoticed, until now."

Above & Beyond Caregivers Association

Made possible by a Government of Canada Grant, Above & Beyond developed a program to honour and celebrate outstanding frontline disability workers in Alberta that provided exemplary care throughout the pandemic. A call to action was sent throughout the disability community to submit nominations. A Nomination Committee made up of leaders in the disability sector reviewed all the nominations and selected award recipients.

"It was a really tough job to narrow down the nominations," said Lyndon Parakin, Executive Director, Autism Calgary Association, who was a member of the Nomination Committee. "The amount and quality of the submissions show meaningful engagement in support and connection."

Tomorrow's celebration will be attended by the Honourable Minister of Children's Services Mickey Amery and the Honourable Minister of Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism Rajan Sawhney; both will present the deserving award recipients with gifts.

"By honouring frontline disability workers for their exceptional efforts, Above and Beyond Caregivers Association shines light on a whole community of dedicated Canadians," said the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez. "The Reopening Fund was created to celebrate people and their achievements in response to the pandemic. This evening is an opportunity to thank every disability worker for making a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens, pandemic or not. They inspire us and show the true meaning of inclusion. Our government is proud to support this event."

About Above & Beyond Caregivers Association – A non-partisan, not-for-profit organization, Above & Beyond Caregivers Association is committed to creating a society of educated and experienced workers that support individuals with special needs for inclusion into the community, and to live a satisfying life within their abilities.

