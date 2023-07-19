Above .500 Inc. Celebrates 10 Years of Community Service and joins forces with The Empower Kits for Ignite the Culture Weekend

News provided by

Above .500 Inc.

19 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Above .500 Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization based in Miami, FL, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary of dedicated community service. To commemorate this milestone, the organization has partnered with The Empower Kits for an exciting fundraising event called Ignite the Culture Weekend. The event, taking place in Pompano Beach, FL from Thursday, July 20 to Saturday, July 22, will feature mental health panels, a celebrity basketball game, a free football camp with former NFL players, and a thrilling flag football game.

Kicking off the weekend on Thursday from 5pm to 10pm at Blanche Ely High School, a mental health panel will set the stage for discussions on crucial topics. Esteemed panelists include 19 Keys, Billy Carson from 4biddenknowledge, Dr. Peter Licata, the new superintendent of the Broward County School Board, and many more. Following the panel, a celebrity basketball game will take place, showcasing current NBA players, former NFL players such as Terrell Owens, and multiplatinum hip-hop artists including Fredo Bang and London on da Track.

On the following day, McNair Park will host the free football camp and flag football game from 3pm to 8pm. Former NFL players will be present to provide valuable coaching and mentorship to aspiring young athletes.

The empowering weekend will conclude on Saturday at the Roger A Silver Center in North Miami Beach from 1pm to 5pm with an empowering panel. This panel aims to inspire and educate attendees on mental, physical, and financial well-being.

All events are free with a donation, and special seating can be reserved by visiting ignitetheculture.org.

"We aim to create an event that raises funds for mental health resources while educating the community about their importance and availability," explained Brawley, Executive Director of Above .500 and the event spokesperson.

Above .500 Inc. invites everyone to join them in celebrating a decade of community service and supporting mental health initiatives at Ignite the Culture Weekend. This event promises to be a unique and inspiring experience that brings together sports, entertainment, and community empowerment.

SOURCE Above .500 Inc.

