Above and Beyond Celebrates 10 Years of Redefining Recovery with Milestone Gala Event

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center is celebrating a decade of revolutionary work in addiction treatment, holistic recovery, and community transformation. The 10-Year Anniversary Redefining Recovery Gala will take place this November, honoring a journey that began with a bold idea: that everyone deserves access to dignified, free, and effective treatment, regardless of their income, history, or circumstances.

A Mission Worth Investing In

Located on the West Side of Chicago, Above and Beyond is more than a treatment center. It is a free, walk-in, behavioral, outpatient sanctuary of second chances and a launchpad for new beginnings. Over the past ten years, the center has:

Enrolled 10,000+ patients in free outpatient addiction treatment

Helped 1,857+ individuals secure safe housing

Supported 220+ clients in gaining employment

Distributed 2.9+ million pounds of food through its community-run pantry

Graduated thousands of participants from programs rooted in dignity, accountability, and evidence-based healing

As the need for compassionate, comprehensive care continues to rise, so does the opportunity to expand this model. That is where sponsors play a vital role.

A Night to Champion a Cause

The Redefining Recovery Gala brings together Chicago's changemakers, philanthropists, advocates, and partners for an unforgettable evening that celebrates transformation and sets the stage for the next decade of impact. The evening will include a keynote address by Jens Ludwig, Director of The University of Chicago Crime Lab, and special remarks by Rahm Emanuel, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan and former Mayor of Chicago. Guests will also hear stories from former clients who now serve as staff, demonstrating what is possible when care is rooted in community.

Join Us as a Gala Sponsor

Becoming a sponsor of this milestone occasion means aligning your brand with one of the most innovative and impactful nonprofits in the addiction recovery space. Sponsorship includes access to VIP seating, recognition across digital and print media, and opportunities to meet program graduates, staff leaders, and the visionaries behind this work.

Event Details

Redefining Recovery: Above and Beyond's 10th Anniversary Gala

Date : Friday, November 7, 2025

Location: The Drake Hotel, Chicago

Time: 6:00 PM

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to attend the Redefining Recovery Gala, visit https://aboveandbeyondfrc.org/ ; https://e.givesmart.com/events/GP3/

