Above PAR Signs with VirnetX to Sell Gabriel Secure Communications and Secure Domain Names

"We look forward to offering Gabriel Secure Communications to our clients to provide the utmost in security solutions, especially our medical/dental and financial sectors within our Enterprise Resiliency Program," said Philip Hecht, Above PAR Advisors, CEO. "VirnetX's Gabriel Secure Communication Platform will allow our clients to register their own secure domains, have better data protection and more effectively and efficiently comply with regulatory standards like HIPAA and GDPR."

"We welcome Above PAR Advisors to our growing family of Gabriel resellers," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "It is gratifying to have an elite firm like Above PAR recognizing the superior level of security that Gabriel provides, and we look forward to working with them as they bring their clients on board."

About Above Par Advisors

Above Par Advisors is a Strategy & Innovation Design Consulting Firm helping C-level executives take on their most difficult business challenges resulting in increased revenue, reduced cost, or both. By applying our core principles of Performance Analytics and Resiliency we drive our elite clientele to become hi performing highly resilient entities. Our team comprised of experts in Health Care, Technology, Global Finance and other key verticals, have worked for over 100 Foreign Governments, the Fortune 25, and mid-market specialists. We are enabling our clients to fend off attack and respond to organizational chaos by incorporating substantial Cyber-Security transformation; not only make them more efficient, reduce costs, and often raise revenues. Working with a few select strategic partners, contact us, and see how our unique insight and innovation can help transform your environment becoming the benchmark against which your current competitors are now judged. For more information please visit www.aboveparadvisors.com

About VirnetX Gabriel

Gabriel Connection Technology™ creates private and secure networks using VirnetX Secure Domains that cannot be publicly accessed through standard DNS. Gabriel Collaboration Suite™, built on top of Gabriel Connection Technology, operates within a client's secure domain as an easy-to-use set of essential applications, that allow businesses and their employees to easily communicate and collaborate with their peers in a secure, end-to-end encrypted environment. The essential applications include Secure Mail, Secure Messaging, Secure Voice Call, Secure Share & Sync and Secure Gateway Service, all accessible through an integrated and easy-to-use interface on mobile or desktop devices. VirnetX's Gabriel Secure Gateway Service allows users to configure and remotely access all their private network services without disclosing private network information or opening special ports that can make them vulnerable to malicious hacking or attacks. For more information about our products and technology and how it can assist with achieving regulatory compliance including HIPAA, please contact our sales at sales@virnetx.com or go to https://www.gabrielsecure.com/

Forward Looking Statements

Contact:

Above PAR Advisors

Philip Hecht

CEO & Principal

212.620.2626

info@aboveparadvisors.com

VirnetX Holding Corporation

Investor Relations

775.548.1785

ir@virnetx.com

VirnetX, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Communications Platform and GABRIEL Connection Technology are trademarks of VirnetX Holding Corporation. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

