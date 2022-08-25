Above Phone Partners with Presearch on Secure, Private Phone

Above Phone will now ship with Presearch as default web browser and search engine.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age of increased concern about surveillance, big tech tracking and security for crypto assets, Above Phone provides users with a private, secure phone that leverages the best in open source, privacy-focused software to create a full suite of apps to replace big tech.

Through a new collaboration with Presearch, the community-driven, decentralized search engine that respects user privacy, the Above Phone is now even more secure and private.

Presearch Partners with privacy phone - Above Phone

This partnership makes the Presearch search engine and secure web browser app the default search and browsing experience for Above Phone users, bringing them a private and functional search experience right out of the box.

The Above Phone is not just an alternative to big tech phones but a platform for ensuring your privacy on the go, featuring the latest cutting edge alternative operating systems. Above Phone and the Above Privacy Suite provide encrypted voice calls, video calls, text messaging, email, video conferencing, VPN, and now the leading decentralized search engine!

By setting Presearch as the default web browser and search engine, the Above Phone hides your searches from big tech and the surveillance state, all while providing world-class search results. Search queries are not stored and users can remain totally anonymous.

Big tech companies have made billions selling consumer data to third parties. sometimes illegally. With the Above Phone powered by Presearch, theft of consumer data are blocked by default. Users are now empowered to control their data.

"Are you Degoogled?" is a growing trend as consumers take back their data from the big tech giants. The Above Privacy Phone powered by Presearch is a powerful tool in this arsenal.

More About Presearch

Presearch operates a search engine with more than 4 million registered users, making it one of the largest blockchain projects in the world. Its users conduct over 100 million searches a month.

Why do people use Presearch? There are three main Unique Value Propositions (UVPs):

User control over data and privacy Payment for contributing value to the ecosystem Decentralization of the search ecosystem

About Above Agency

Above Agency is a digital agency that builds friendly technology ecosystems for people who value privacy & freedom. We got our start helping activist organizations and movements build robust presences without relying on abusive big tech companies.

The Above Phone is a mobile privacy solution that combines five different components

Secure hardware

Open-source operating systems (GrapheneOS, CalyxOS, and DivestOS)

Free & Open Source Applications

Privacy Services

The fifth and final component is user education accompanied by a change in mindset, and real-world practice. These are supported by our migration support calls and knowledge base. We hold migration support calls to help transition customers to the Above Phone from their existing device, with the goal of a complete transition. Our Knowledge Base is open and free to the public to inspire and share what is possible here and now!

