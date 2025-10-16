Abra Group Announces Robust Fleet Plan with Addition of up to Seven A330neo Widebodies and 50 Additional A320neo Narrowbodies

Abra Group continues to strengthen its position as the airline with the largest and most modern fleet order book in Latin America.

Abra has added 50 Airbus A320neo aircraft to its fleet order, bringing the total to 138 units, including 88 previously committed, to be delivered by 2032. The Group is scheduled to receive the first of these aircraft, featuring an Airspace cabin, later this year.

Additionally, Abra currently has orders for 96 Boeing 737Max, scheduled for delivery until 2030.

As part of the Group's international expansion strategy with widebody aircraft, agreements for up to seven A330neo aircraft have been signed. These aircraft can be integrated into the Group's airlines based on operational and financial needs and opportunities, strengthening medium- and long-haul operations with new routes and additional destinations, benefiting millions of passengers.

This follows Abra and Airbus's 2024 announcement of an order for five A350-900 aircraft, which will be added to the Group's fleet in the coming years.

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abra Group announced the strengthening of its fleet plan to continue offering greater connectivity and access through new medium- and long-haul routes across the Americas and Europe, while ensuring the availability of aircraft needed to execute its business plan.

In line with this goal, and to enhance long-haul connectivity, agreements for up to seven Airbus A330neo aircraft have been signed. These units can be operated by the Group's airlines according to market-driven operational and financial opportunities at the time of their integration.

This fleet is characterized by a combination of next-generation efficiency and enhanced passenger experience. The A330neo reduces fuel consumption by 14% per seat compared with the A330ceo. In addition, its new-generation engines and design make it a significantly quieter aircraft, cutting airport noise pollution by up to 60%.

In addition to the Group's already strong narrowbody order book — 88 Airbus A320neo aircraft and 96 Boeing 737 Max aircraft — Abra has exercised 50 options for Airbus A320neo aircraft, bringing the total of this model to 138 units to be delivered by 2032.

Abra will receive its first A320neo with an Airspace cabin from this order toward the end of 2025, and it will be integrated into Avianca's fleet. This next-generation aircraft will transform the passenger experience with enhanced features, including more overhead bin space in XL compartments — offering up to 60% more room than current cabins — and dynamic LED lighting that adjusts to each phase of the flight. Additionally, all these aircraft will feature three rows of Premium seats in a two-per-side configuration, exclusively developed by Recaro for Avianca, representing a unique product in the region. Beyond comfort, the A320neo offers significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions, combining maximum operational efficiency with a high-quality travel standard.

These 138 aircraft will be added to the Group's order of 96 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, scheduled for delivery between now and 2030, giving Abra a total portfolio of 234 narrowbody aircraft in the coming years. This will further enhance the experience of millions of passengers traveling across the Americas.

Regarding this, Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Abra, said: "This announcement confirms that we continue to make the necessary investments aligned with our commitment to provide millions of people with greater access to air travel, consolidating our position as one of the largest and most competitive airline groups in Latin America. Our incremental A320neo order ensures the replacement and growth needs of our current narrowbody fleet. It also strengthens our international growth strategy to better connect Latin America with itself and the world through a more efficient fleet."

"We are proud that Abra Group has selected Airbus's emblematic aircraft: the A350, the A330neo and A320neo as key elements of its fleet expansion strategy, further expanding our strategic cooperation," said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. "The choice of the A350, driven by its superior performance and economic efficiency, reaffirms its undisputed leadership in long-haul operations. The A330neo is a next-generation, best-in-class complement to Abra's current A330 operation. We are also excited that, in the near future, passengers will be able to enjoy the Airbus Airspace cabin on Avianca's A320neo, offering unmatched comfort."

Both the A330neo lease and the execution of 50 A320neo options are in addition to the order announced by Abra and Airbus in 2024 for five A350-900 aircraft, which will be integrated into the Group's fleet in the coming years.

Media contact: [email protected]

About Abra Group: Abra, a UK-based company, is one of the most competitive air transport groups in Latin America. It brings together the iconic Gol and Avianca brands under a single leadership and a strategic investment in Wamos Air, anchoring an airline network that has one of the lowest unit costs in its respective markets, leading loyalty programs across the region (LifeMiles and Smiles) and other synergistic businesses. In addition, Abra has a convertible debt representing a minority stake investment in Sky Airline Chile. The Group consolidates a team of around 30,000 highly qualified aviation professionals and a fleet of more than 300 aircraft, with scheduled flights serving over 25 countries and more than 140 destinations. Gol is one of Brazil's leading airlines, operating a standardized fleet of 139 Boeing 737 aircraft and employing 13,900 highly qualified professionals. Avianca, the second oldest airline in the world, operates more than 140 A320 and B787 passenger aircraft, as well as 6 cargo aircraft, and has more than 14,000 employees. Finally, Wamos Air is Europe's leader in wide-body ACMI operations, operating 13 A330 passenger aircraft. For more information, visit www.abragroup.net

SOURCE Abra Group