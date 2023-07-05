Abra Group Names David W. Dickson to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abra Group Limited, one of the largest and most competitive air transportation enterprises across Latin America, today announced the appointment of David W. Dickson (Dave) to its board of directors as an independent director. Dave will also serve as Chairman of the board's Audit Committee.

Dave is an expert in airlines and loyalty programs, with more than 37 years of experience in professional services working in both audit and advisory capacities principally within the air transportation industry. He is a Retired Partner at EY (Ernst & Young LLP), Board Member at Green Africa Airways, and Principal at Global Economics Group. During his EY career Dave worked with the largest airlines around the globe while running the EY global Airline practice for over 10 years. He also served as the Chairman of the AICPA Airline task force which drafted the 2019 AICPA Audit and Accounting Guide Revenue Recognition as well as the joint AICPA and IATA accounting working group efforts to interpret IFRS revenue standard (IFRS 15).

"Dave is an exceptional addition to our Board," said Abra Chairman Roberto Kriete.  "His depth and breadth of airline industry expertise combined with his world-class relational skills has earned him the trust and respect of senior industry executives as well as boards around the world."

Abra's CEO Constantino de Oliveira Junior said, "I am confident that Dave's extensive experience as a trusted advisor within the airlines, capital markets and regulatory environments uniquely prepares him to contribute as an expert and senior leader of Abra Group."

Dave has a B.A. in business administration from the University of Texas, and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Texas.

About Abra Group: Abra Group is one of the largest and most competitive air transportation enterprises across Latin America. It brings together iconic brands (Avianca -NYSE: AVH, BVC: PFAVH; and GOL -NYSE: GOL, B3: GOLL4) under a single leadership, anchoring a pan-Latin American network of airlines that has the lowest unit cost in their respective markets, the leading loyalty programs across the region, and other synergistic businesses. Abra Group consolidates a team of 28,000 highly qualified aviation professionals and a fleet of 300 aircraft. For further information, visit www.abragroup.net.

