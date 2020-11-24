Abra McField of Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing Changing the Hair Growth and Restoration Game with her Own Product Launch

ST. ANN, Mo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abra McField, CEO and founder of Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing , announced today the launch of two exclusive systems for hair growth and restoration. She now offers the Natural Hair Growth System and Advanced Hair Growth System, which blend various industry-first products together including shampoo, conditioner, topicals, and supplements. These formulations work in tandem to aggressively prevent pattern hair loss, increase hair strength, and offer the ideal mix of vitamins and supplements to support overall hair health. The products have already proven successful results, producing over 1,000 hair growth testimonies.

Abra McField is a self-made entrepreneur who understands the science behind hair growth and restoration. With certifications in cosmetology, trichology, and a psychology degree, she works closely with patients to understand their hair needs as well as any frustrations they might have about their current hair conditions.

"I'm very passionate about helping people achieve healthier hair and feeling more confident," said McField. "These new systems for hair growth therapy and restoration gives clients that boost they need to feel their very best, knowing they have in their hands the most advanced products available on the market today."

The new product line features two systems that are tailored to customer's needs. The Natural Hair Growth System is built for those needing to increase their hair growth, stop shedding, combat isolated sudden bald areas or help with minor thinning. The package includes multiple products that support hair health, including: Follicle Detox, Hair Growth Support Shampoo, Hair Growth Support Conditioner, Advanced Growth Supplement and Growth Therapy Scalp Solution, a topical stimulant.

The Advanced Hair Growth System features the same first three products but changes the formulation for the supplement and stimulant with the Growth Therapy+ Scalp Solution & Advanced Growth+ Supplements. It is designed as a multi-step solution to slow genetic hair loss and stimulate hair's growth cycle.

For more information about the Abra Kadabra Hair Loss Clinic, visit https://www.akhairandhealing.com/hair-growth-systems

About Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing

Abra Kadabra Hair & Healing provides hair loss solutions and products as well as complete hair salon services including weaves, cuts, and stylings. It features a proprietary hair growth process called the Abra Kadabra Sew-In™ System.

