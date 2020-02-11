Abracadabra! New Magic Fruity PEBBLES™ Cereal Adds Fun to National Cereal Day

Inspired by the Flintstone family's beloved pink dinosaur Dino, this hot pink, crispy rice cereal magically turns milk blue right in front of your eyes, all while providing the same great Fruity PEBBLES ™ flavor. The limited-edition Magic Fruity PEBBLES ™ are also gluten-free, so all can delight in the magic of this unique, Instagrammable food experience.

"The PEBBLES™ brand is always looking for new ways to spark imagination in kids and kids at heart," said Amy Brothers, Brand Manager for PEBBLES™. "We're excited to put a magical twist on our classic vibrant colors while staying true to the delicious fruity taste that fans love. Magic Fruity PEBBLES™ cereal takes the eating experience to a whole new level."

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for nearly 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles.

Magic Fruity PEBBLES™ is available at retailers nationwide beginning mid-February, while supplies last. To find a store near you and learn more about the gluten-free cereal, visit www.postnationalcerealday.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s20)

