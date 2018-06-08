Abracadabra! The Art of Magic Forever Stamps Appear in Las Vegas

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

11:27 ET

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ --

What: Magic, an art form that has entertained Americans for centuries, will appear on The Art of Magic Forever stamps and be celebrated during a magical first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony presented by the United States Postal Service. The event is free and open to the public. This is a ticketed event. Tickets are limited to a first-come, first-served basis.

Art of Magic Forever Stamps
Art of Magic Forever Stamps

When: Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 2:15 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time

Where: The Orleans Hotel and Casino 
4500 W. Tropicana Ave. 
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Background: Magic has long held a special place in the nation's history. American magicians perform in arenas, theaters and even backyards. No matter how big or small, a magic show will always inspire wonder.

The stamps feature five classic tricks magicians use to amaze and delight audiences: a rabbit in a top hat (production), a fortune teller using a crystal ball (prediction), a woman floating in air (levitation), an empty bird cage (vanishing) and a bird emerging from a flower (transformation).

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For broadcast quality video and audio, photo stills and other media resources, visit the USPS Newsroom at about.usps.com/news/welcome.htm. For reporters interested in speaking with a regional Postal Service public relations professional, please go to about.usps.com/news/media-contacts/usps-local-media-contacts.pdf. Follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/usps), Instagram (instagram.com/uspostalservice), and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/usps). Subscribe to our channel on YouTube (youtube.com/usps), like us on Facebook (facebook.com/usps) and view our Postal Posts blog (uspsblog.com). For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and usps.com/postalfacts.

National: Sara Martin
(O) 202.268.8386
sara.a.martin@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

Las Vegas: David Rupert
(O) 303.313.5134
david.g.rupert@usps.gov

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abracadabra-the-art-of-magic-forever-stamps-appear-in-las-vegas-300662415.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Related Links

http://www.usps.com

Also from this source

Jun 01, 2018, 11:04 ET Media Advisory: Honoring the Vital Role of American Troops in the...

May 22, 2018, 08:30 ET Sally Ride Stamp Launches Tomorrow

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Abracadabra! The Art of Magic Forever Stamps Appear in Las Vegas

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

11:27 ET