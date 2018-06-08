Abracadabra! The Art of Magic Forever Stamps Appear in Las Vegas

When: Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 2:15 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time

Where: The Orleans Hotel and Casino

4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Background: Magic has long held a special place in the nation's history. American magicians perform in arenas, theaters and even backyards. No matter how big or small, a magic show will always inspire wonder.

The stamps feature five classic tricks magicians use to amaze and delight audiences: a rabbit in a top hat (production), a fortune teller using a crystal ball (prediction), a woman floating in air (levitation), an empty bird cage (vanishing) and a bird emerging from a flower (transformation).

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

