Abracadabra! The Art of Magic Forever Stamps Appear in Las Vegas

What: Magic, an art form that has entertained Americans for centuries, will appear on The Art of Magic Forever stamps and be celebrated during a magical first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony presented by the United States Postal Service. The event is free and open to the public. This is a ticketed event. Tickets are limited to a first-come, first-served basis.
When: Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 2:15 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time
Where: The Orleans Hotel and Casino
4500 W. Tropicana Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Background: Magic has long held a special place in the nation's history. American magicians perform in arenas, theaters and even backyards. No matter how big or small, a magic show will always inspire wonder.
The stamps feature five classic tricks magicians use to amaze and delight audiences: a rabbit in a top hat (production), a fortune teller using a crystal ball (prediction), a woman floating in air (levitation), an empty bird cage (vanishing) and a bird emerging from a flower (transformation).
