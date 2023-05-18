Abracon Announces New Ultra-Low Jitter ClearClock™ SMD Oscillators

News provided by

Abracon

18 May, 2023, 08:30 ET

SPICEWOOD, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, expands its line of high-performance ClearClock™ oscillators with the addition of the brand new AK2A and AK3A-series oscillators. This new line of ultra-low jitter SMD oscillators from Abracon are designed to provide stable and accurate clock signals for a variety of high-speed applications such as optical transceivers and modules, data centers, network switches and gateways, and 100G/200G/400G/800G ethernet. The AK2A and AK3A series deliver reliable and efficient oscillations while maintaining 25ppm stability over a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and 15ppm stability over -20°C to +70°C.

These new ClearClock™ oscillators are ideal for applications that require a carrier frequency between 100 and 212/5 MHz and need lane rates to 400Gbps. With package sizes that support industry-standard footprints of 2.5mm x 2.0mm and 3.2mm x 2.5mm, the AK2A and AK3A oscillators offer space saving designs with substantially increased jitter performance compared to previous models. These oscillators also support various differential outputs which allows them to be easily integrated into a large range of systems. Third overtone ClearClock™ technology mitigates phase locked loop (PLL) based multiplication, eliminating the chance of reduced overall power consumption. 

"The new AK2A and AK3A series oscillators couple a small package size with extremely low RMS jitter performance of 83fs," explains Roger Burns, Product Line Manager. "This combination sets them apart from their previous iterations which were only available in larger package sizes, making these new ClearClock™ oscillators ideally suited for optical transceivers, data centers, storage & servers, networking switches & gateways, 100G/200G/400G/800G Ethernet, fiber channel and PCIe end-applications."

Abracon's newly expanded line of ultra-low jitter ClearClock™ oscillators are in-stock and available now. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more. For inquiries about this news release, please contact +1-512-371-6159.

About Abracon:

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

