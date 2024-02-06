Abracon Announces Release of All-New Line of Trans-Inductor Voltage Regulator (TLVR) Inductors

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, announces the release of their all-new line of "ATL-series" Trans-Inductor Voltage Regulator (TLVR) Inductors which possess the potential to transform the landscape of power delivery, showcasing unparalleled performance and reliability.

Abracon's latest series of Trans-Inductor Voltage Regulators, commonly referred to as TLVRs, have been designed to meet the escalating need for products that deliver rapid and efficient responses to power fluctuations across diverse applications with current requirements up to and greater than 1000-Amps. These applications can include data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

Abracon's new family of TLVRs offer several key advantages. Designed with a specialized high-frequency magnetic composition, these TLVR inductors are crafted to support multistage power supply designs for next generation CPU/GPU/SoC/ASIC/FPGA/Memory rails. In the TLVR topology, they enable multiphase Voltage Regulator Modules (VRM) to achieve faster transient load responses with near negligible voltage droop, increasing control bandwidth and reducing costs by minimizing output capacitors, surpassing conventional VRM capabilities.

"We have expanded our product portfolio to address the requirements of more complex systems and work closely with industry-leading customers to change the landscape of power supply design by offering more efficient and reliable solutions," explains Matthew Deleon, Product Line Manager of Power & Magnetics at Abracon.

Abracon's new "ATL-series" TLVR inductors are in-stock now. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more. For inquiries about Abracon's new TLVRs, or to speak with the technical support team, please contact [email protected].

Visit https://abracon.com/trans-inductor-voltage-regulator-tlvr-inductors to learn more.

