Abracon Announces Release of All-New Line of Trans-Inductor Voltage Regulator (TLVR) Inductors

News provided by

Abracon

06 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, announces the release of their all-new line of "ATL-series" Trans-Inductor Voltage Regulator (TLVR) Inductors which possess the potential to transform the landscape of power delivery, showcasing unparalleled performance and reliability.

Abracon's latest series of Trans-Inductor Voltage Regulators, commonly referred to as TLVRs, have been designed to meet the escalating need for products that deliver rapid and efficient responses to power fluctuations across diverse applications with current requirements up to and greater than 1000-Amps. These applications can include data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) servers.

Abracon's new family of TLVRs offer several key advantages. Designed with a specialized high-frequency magnetic composition, these TLVR inductors are crafted to support multistage power supply designs for next generation CPU/GPU/SoC/ASIC/FPGA/Memory rails. In the TLVR topology, they enable multiphase Voltage Regulator Modules (VRM) to achieve faster transient load responses with near negligible voltage droop, increasing control bandwidth and reducing costs by minimizing output capacitors, surpassing conventional VRM capabilities.

"We have expanded our product portfolio to address the requirements of more complex systems and work closely with industry-leading customers to change the landscape of power supply design by offering more efficient and reliable solutions," explains Matthew Deleon, Product Line Manager of Power & Magnetics at Abracon.

Abracon's new "ATL-series" TLVR inductors are in-stock now. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more. For inquiries about Abracon's new TLVRs, or to speak with the technical support team, please contact [email protected].

Visit https://abracon.com/trans-inductor-voltage-regulator-tlvr-inductors to learn more.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

SOURCE Abracon

Also from this source

Abracon Announces Record Number of New Product Introductions in 2023

Abracon Announces Record Number of New Product Introductions in 2023

Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, the company achieved a milestone by releasing a ...
Abracon Names Brian Holt Vice President of Global Sales

Abracon Names Brian Holt Vice President of Global Sales

Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, is proud to welcome Brian Holt as the company's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.