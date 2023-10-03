Abracon Announces The Release of Their Brand-New Line of 2.7V & 3.0V EDLC Radial Supercapacitors

News provided by

Abracon

03 Oct, 2023, 13:33 ET

SPICEWOOD, Texas , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, announces the launch of an all-new line of 2.7V & 3.0V EDLC radial supercapacitors. These supercapacitors have the capacity to revolutionize energy supply and energy storage with their unmatched performance, reliability, and versatility.

Abracon's new line of supercapacitors, also known in the industry as ultracapacitors, have been designed and engineered to address the ever-growing demands for high-capacity, fast-charging energy storage solutions across a wide range of industries, including automotive, renewable energy, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Abracon's EDLC (electric double layer capacitor) supercapacitors deliver exceptional energy density, providing an efficient and compact energy storage solution. These 2.7-volt and 3.0-volt supercapacitors also excel in applications requiring quick power bursts due to their ultra-fast charging and discharging capabilities. Furthermore, these supercapacitors from Abracon are engineered for longevity, boasting an impressive lifecycle that minimizes maintenance costs and enhances system durability. Abracon supercapacitors also seamlessly operate across a wide temperature range, making them suitable for deployment in challenging environmental conditions.

"With regards to material sciences, exciting advancements are propelling the evolution of energy storage and power supply systems," explains Matthew Deleon, Product Manager of Power & Magnetics at Abracon. "We are aligning ourselves with the industry's needs for extended, higher-power solutions, with a dedicated focus on driving innovation and sustainability in supercapacitor solutions."

Abracon's new 2.7V and 3V EDLC radial supercapacitors are in-stock and available now. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more. For inquiries about Abracon's new supercapacitors or to speak with the technical support team, please contact +1-512-371-6159.

Visit https://abracon.com/edlc-radial-supercapacitors to learn more.

About Abracon:

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

SOURCE Abracon

