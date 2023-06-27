Abracon Doubles the Quantity of Inductor Products On Website

News provided by

Abracon

27 Jun, 2023, 08:50 ET

Through Online Enhancements, Abracon Now Offers Over 7,000 Inductor Product Options

SPICEWOOD, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, has recently expanded its product offering of Inductors to more than 7,000 options now available on the Abracon website, doubling its previous product count found online.

With recent technology and product database enhancements, Abracon added an additional 3,151 inductor product options, bringing the total quantity to 7,024 inductors to choose from. Through the site's updated Parametric Search, users can now access more surface-mount or through-hole versions of Standard/Commercial-Grade and Automotive-Grade (AEC-Q200) inductors than ever before. Abracon's expanded range of inductors allows you to search by some of the most popular filter criteria.

Abracon's power inductor offering includes a broad range of performance characteristics across many types of inductors such as Molded, Multilayer Chip, Wire-Wound, Toroid, Drum, Axial and Thin Film. RF shielding options for these inductors include non-shielded, semi-shielded, resin shielded and shielded.

"With the recent updates and enhancements made to our internal product databases and website's parametric structure we were able to provide our customers more than double the amount of inductor product options to select from than previously available on our website," explains Matthew DeLeon, Inductor Product Line Manager. "These enhancements now give users access to more than 7,000 options across a broad spectrum of popular performance options."

Abracon's newly expanded portfolio of RF inductors is available to view at Abracon.com now. To learn more about these products, please contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor. For inquiries about this news release, please contact +1-512-371-6159.

About Abracon:

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

SOURCE Abracon

Also from this source

Abracon Announces New Ultra-Low Jitter ClearClock™ SMD Oscillators

Abracon Announces New STM Microprocessor Crystal Reference Tool

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.