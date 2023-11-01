Abracon Names Brian Holt Vice President of Global Sales

01 Nov, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, is proud to welcome Brian Holt as the company's new Vice President of Global Sales, reporting to Tony Roybal, President, and CEO.

Mr. Holt brings more than 30 years of global sales leadership experience within the electronics industry. Brian has held various engineering, sales and leadership roles with Motorola Semiconductor, National Semiconductor/Texas Instruments and Avnet Electronics. Most recently, he was the Director of Sales at Microchip Technology, where he successfully led a team of Strategic Global Account Managers, utilizing strategies to influence profitable growth at Microchip's major clients for over 9 years.  Mr. Holt holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Arizona State University in Computer Systems Engineering.

"Brian joins Abracon having an impressive track record of success and sales transformation at some of the largest companies in the electronic components industry," explains Tony Roybal, President & CEO at Abracon. "As the company's new Sales leader, Brian will lead our global sales organization and work closely with Sr. Staff to drive strong revenue performance and accelerate the execution of our global growth strategy for all our product lines."

"Abracon is an industry leader and trusted supplier of complete solutions in timing, magnetics, connectivity, RF and antenna technologies, developed to meet the exacting needs of our world-class clients," said Holt. "I am looking forward to working with Abracon's professional sales teams and esteemed channel partners and manufacturer representatives.  Their commitment to service excellence and the delivery of innovative solutions to propel our customers to greater success, thus accelerating our collective growth."

Starting November 1, 2023, Brian Holt will assume the position as VP, Global Sales, succeeding Mike White who is retiring.  We would like to thank Mike White for his many years of dedication and excellent service and wish him well in his retirement.  For inquiries about this news release, please contact Abracon at +1-512-371-6159.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

Learn more at www.abracon.com

