Abracon Recognizes Digi-Key with 2018 Largest Sales Growth and Largest Annual Sales Award
May 14, 2019, 09:37 ET
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was recognized with the Abracon 2018 Largest Sales Growth and Largest Annual Sales Award at the 2019 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, NV.
The award was presented by Mike Calabria, president and chief executive officer; Mike White, vice president of global sales; and Chad Van Doorninck, director of global distribution at Abracon, and awarded to David Stein, vice president, global supplier management; Jason Simoneau, supplier business development director; Tammy Swick, partnership marketing manager and Anthony Bruggeman, technology business manager at Digi-Key.
Abracon is a global manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and RF solutions. Abracon's products are available for immediate, global shipment through Digi-Key.
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Abracon products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.
Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
651-276-6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com
