Abracon Recognizes Digi-Key with 2018 Largest Sales Growth and Largest Annual Sales Award

The award was presented by Mike Calabria, president and chief executive officer; Mike White, vice president of global sales; and Chad Van Doorninck, director of global distribution at Abracon, and awarded to David Stein, vice president, global supplier management; Jason Simoneau, supplier business development director; Tammy Swick, partnership marketing manager and Anthony Bruggeman, technology business manager at Digi-Key.

Abracon is a global manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and RF solutions. Abracon's products are available for immediate, global shipment through Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Abracon products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

