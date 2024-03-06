Abracon Releases New Line of High-Accuracy, High-Precision GNSS RF Antennas

SPICEWOOD, Texas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, is pleased to announce their new line of high-accuracy, high-precision GNSS antennas. These antennas have the potential to revolutionize accuracy in location-based services beyond traditional GPS systems by providing high accuracy, fast signal acquisition and tracking, and low power consumption.

Abracon's new high precision GNSS antennas can support full band including all L1/L2/L5 + L band data correction services. This comprehensive multiband approach ensures unparalleled precision, catering to diverse sectors such as agriculture, surveying, IoT, mapping, defense, and aviation.

These high precision GNSS antennas are engineered to meet the demanding needs of various industries requiring precise location data. These antennas are designed with multi-band and multi-constellation support, ensuring compatibility across a wide range of applications. Notably, Abracon's high precision GNSS antennas deliver enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and precision in communications, setting new standards for location-based services.

"Our new high-precision GNSS antennas enhance Abracon's ability to offer state-of-the-art location/navigation technology that delivers centimeter-level accuracy for critical applications," explains Kelly Henry, Product Line Manager for RF & Antennas. "These antennas are designed to provide mission critical information for aerospace and defense, location tracking for customers valuable assets, and mapping accuracy for geolocation, precision agriculture, and industrial IoT."

Abracon's high precision GNSS antennas are in-stock and available now. Contact an authorized Abracon sales representative or distributor to learn more. For inquiries about this news release, please contact +1-512-371-6159.

