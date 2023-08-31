Abracon's latest acquisition, NEL Frequency Controls, Announces Modernized Brand Revitalization

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abracon, a leading supplier of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, announces the brand revitalization of their recently acquired company, NEL Frequency Controls Inc., a US-based manufacturer of ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators and modules headquartered in Burlington, Wisconsin.

The refreshed branding for NEL, which includes a new, modernized logo and color scheme, reflects the evolution and growth the company has experienced since its inception, while also maintaining the important brand elements that make NEL one of the most recognizable manufacturers of frequency control solutions globally, including their extremely popular ultra-low phase noise OCXOs in 5 Volt, small form factor packages. The newly created color palette and design modernizations for NEL also help ensure customers have a cohesive and seamless experience when working with any of the brands in the Abracon portfolio.

Over the next several months, the NEL website will also receive a full refresh and design overhaul to ensure it continues to deliver the content and information customers have come to expect when working with a Abracon brand. Through this recent acquisition, the NEL brand of products will also become available through Abracon's global distribution and sales representative networks to help expand their presence and solutions capabilities worldwide.

"As a nearly 40-year-old company, we're excited to continually evolve our business and brand to better cater to the needs and standards our customers expect", explains Chuck Ulland, President of NEL. "The NEL brand is far more than new colors and a new logo design, however, these new brand elements help tie us to the larger organization, helping drive our brand promise to a wider audience looking for the industry's best-in-class ultra-low phase noise oscillators and modules in the smallest form-factor possible."

About NEL Frequency Controls, Inc.:

NEL Frequency Controls is a technology leader in developing and manufacturing leading-edge ultra-low phase noise frequency control products with wide frequency performance up to 12.0 GHz. Customers choose NEL to supply the optimal solution for applications requiring crystal oscillators with challenging performance specifications such as ultra-low phase noise, ultra-low power, and ultra-high frequency capabilities. NEL's research and product development efforts support next-generation customer applications that push performance boundaries in system speed, bandwidth, resolution, accuracy, and power consumption.

About Abracon, LLC | Innovation For Tomorrow's Designs

Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is a trusted supplier of leading-edge and innovative electronic components including Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions. Servicing world-class companies across the data communication, transportation, industrial, medical, consumer, aerospace, and defense industries, Abracon accelerates customers' time-to-market by providing unmatched product solutions, technical expertise, and service excellence.

