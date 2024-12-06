ABRAHAM BOLDEN, EX-SECRET SERVICE AGENT, HONORED WITH CAPA 2024 "PROFILE IN COURAGE AWARD"

Agent was personally appointed by President John F. Kennedy

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former U.S. Secret Service Agent Abraham Bolden, has been honored with the "Profile in Courage" Award by the Citizens Against Political Assassinations (CAPA) for the year 2024. The award was announced at their annual virtual conference by Glenda Devaney, CAPA Chair. CAPA was founded by world famous forensic pathologist, Dr. Cyril H. Wecht M.D. J.D, author of numerous works on the assassination of President Kennedy.

Bolden, 89, was personally appointed by President John F. Kennedy, to the White House Detail of the U.S. Secret Service in 1961. Bolden was the first African American agent to ever serve in the White House. Subsequent the assassination of the president on November 22, 1963, Bolden traveled to Washington D.C. and volunteered to testify before the Warren Commission investigating the assassination. He was suddenly removed from Washington D.C., placed under arrest, and flown back to Chicago where he was held incommunicado and falsely charged with soliciting a bribe. After being targeted as part of the plot to cover up the facts about the Kennedy assassination, Bolden was sentenced to six years in prison and released after three years. In 2022 President Joseph R. Biden granted Bolden a full and unqualified pardon for the false conviction that had remained on Bolden's record since 1964. Bolden's autobiography, "The Echo from Dealey Plaza," was published in 2008 by Random House in New York.

CAPA's "Profile in Courage Award," is engraved "Keeper of the Eternal Flame. In recognition of your unwavering commitment and courage in pursuit of the truth about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy." Bolden, speaking to the vast, virtual audience over the Internet from his home in Chicago said he thanked the members of CAPA for the honor, along with President Biden, and said he prayed for justice for the Kennedy family and all Americans regarding the assassination which occurred 61 years ago. At the same time, Bolden prayed for president elect-Trump to "keep his promise" and release all of the remaining files on the investigation of the Kennedy assassination. "So, carry on my brothers and sisters. Carry on researchers because not too many years from now my pockets will be filled with dirt. But the truth cannot die!"

CONTACT: Glenda Devaney (619) 420-5612

SOURCE Citizens Against Political Assassinations (CAPA)