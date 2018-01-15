Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in In re TerraForm Global Securities Litigation

IN RE: SUNEDISON, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

No. 1:16 MD 2742 (PKC) (RWL)

This Document Applies To:

In re TerraForm Global, Inc. Securities Litigation, No. 1:16-cv-07967-PKC

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED TERRAFORM GLOBAL, INC. COMMON STOCK IN OR TRACEABLE TO THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that a hearing will be held on April 27, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. before the Honorable P. Kevin Castel, United States District Judge of the Southern District of New York, 500 Pearl Street, Courtroom 11D, New York, NY 10007 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement1 of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $57,000,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Net Settlement Fund (the "Plan of Allocation") is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; (3) whether the application of Plaintiffs' Counsel for an award of attorneys' fees of up to 25 percent plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $350,000, and an Award to Plaintiffs of no more than $15,000, in aggregate, should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Settlement Stipulation dated December 14, 2017.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired TerraForm Global, Inc. ("Global") common stock in or traceable to Global's initial public offering, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Global common stock. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action ("Notice") and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain copies by writing to In re TerraForm Global, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o GCG, P.O. Box 10539, Dublin, Ohio 43017-4539 or calling (888) 684-5070, or by going to the website, www.TerraFormGlobalLitigationSettlement.com. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form postmarked no later than April 13, 2018, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than March 27, 2018, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not validly requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Plaintiffs' Counsel's request for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses and an Award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and filed and served no later than March 30, 2018, to each of the following:

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

Southern District of New York

500 Pearl Street

New York, NY 10007

CLASS COUNSEL:

Jack G. Fruchter

ABRAHAM, FRUCHTER & TWERSKY, LLP

One Penn Plaza, Suite 2805

New York, NY 10119

COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS:

Michael G. Bongiorno, Esq.

WILMER CUTLER PICKERING HALE AND DORR LLP

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

Sara B. Brody

SIDLEY AUSTIN LLP

555 California Street, Suite 2000

San Francisco, CA 94104

Adam S. Hakki

SHEARMAN & STERLING LLP

599 Lexington Avenue

New York, NY 10022-6069

Kevin J. O'Connor

HINCKLEY ALLEN & SNYDER LLP

28 State Street

Boston, MA 02109

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may contact the Claims Administrator or Plaintiffs' Counsel at the addresses listed above or go to the website at www.TerraFormGlobalLitigationSettlement.com.

1 All capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein have the same meaning as in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement filed with the Court on December 15, 2017 (Dkt. No. 265) (the "Settlement Stipulation").

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abraham-fruchter--twersky-llp-announces-proposed-settlement-in-in-re-terraform-global-securities-litigation-300582040.html

SOURCE Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP