Entrepreneur & Professor Join Leadership of the Nation's Oldest Lincoln Organization

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abraham Lincoln Association, one of the nation's most respected historical organizations, established in 1908, has named Mr. Sameer Somal, Abraham Lincoln Long Nine Museum Board Member, and Dr. Cecily Zander of the University of Wyoming, to its Board of Directors. The organization also re-elected ten board members.

Abraham Lincoln Association (ALA) Elects Sameer Somal and Dr. Cecily Zander to Board of Directors

The ALA has long stood as a leading authority on Lincoln scholarship, convening researchers and preserving primary sources that shape the public's understanding of Lincoln's life and leadership. Mr. Somal and Dr. Zander joina distinguished group of historians, scholars, and civic leaders committed to advancing Lincoln's legacy. The ALA's landmark publication, The Collected Works of Abraham Lincoln, edited by Roy P. Basler, remains a foundational resource for Lincoln and Civil War scholarship.

Bob Willard, ALA Historian, noted, "Each new director brings a unique perspective on Lincoln's importance. In this year as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, Lincoln's defense of democracy reminds us how he ensured that the government of, by, and for the people would not perish. I look forward to Mr. Somal sharing his knowledge of Lincoln as a lawyer and leader."

More than a century and a half after his presidency, Abraham Lincoln remains one of the most consequential figures in American history. His leadership during the Civil War preserved the Union and advanced the cause of freedom, reshaping the meaning of constitutional democracy and human dignity. Lincoln's writings and decisions continue to inform scholarship, law, and civic leadership, offering enduring lessons in humility, perseverance, and moral courage during moments of national crisis.

Joshua Claybourn, President of the ALA, further notes: "Lincoln's story has never belonged to a single profession or discipline. He was a lawyer, a politician, a writer, and a commander. Understanding him fully demands voices from across that same spectrum. Sameer Somal and Cecily Zander each bring distinct contributions to our Board, and the ALA is stronger for their service."

About the Abraham Lincoln Association

The Abraham Lincoln Association advances the study and legacy of Abraham Lincoln through research, publications, and educational outreach. Incorporated in 1908, its founders included the Chief Justice of the United States, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, a former Vice President, U.S. senators and representatives, governors, and newspaper executives. Under the leadership of President Logan Hay, scholars Paul Angle, Benjamin Thomas, and Harry Pratt established the Association's enduring programs of research and publication.

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