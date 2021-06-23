Abraham Santiago's new book Engaños Que Matan, a riveting story of a man's journey as a man and writer with a purpose in life

Santiago said this about his book: "I make this small review for those of you who may have had a similar experience to mine with some kind of dream or an idea that you can consider that can be reflected in a book, do not feel intimidated by yourself or by anyone else you want limit the capacity you may have, I want you to know that you do not have to be a professional writer, here what matters, more than anything, is the essence of the idea, the content, the story.

My story has an ending where it will be seen that not everything is what it seems, that you should not base your judgment on slander or comments until you find out, hear and know the least, until you scratch the bottom of the bottom, because it could be that when you scratch it last in the background you find that tiny particle that sheds the necessary light to an event, conflict, dispute, quarrel, argument, fight, alleged abuse or alleged crime that is in question, in all cases it is always the same result, the truth sets us free, but lies enslave us."

Published by Page Publishing, Abraham Santiago's new book Engaños Que Matan contains edifying perspectives that unveil a life of blessed fulfillment.

Consumers who wish to understand the idea of life can purchase Engaños Que Matan in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

