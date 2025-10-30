Abraham Zilkha Joins AEA Investors' Elevate Team as Partner

Seasoned Investment Professional Joins to Support the Continued Growth of the AEA Elevate Platform



NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors ("AEA" or the "Firm"), a leading global private investment firm, today announced that Abraham Zilkha has joined the Firm as a Partner on the AEA Elevate team. In this role, Mr. Zilkha will serve as a member of the AEA Elevate Investment Committee and support the continued growth of the AEA Elevate platform, which is focused on growth buyout investments in professional services and software companies across the business services and healthcare services sectors.

Mr. Zilkha brings over 15 years of private equity investment experience and a strong track record of leading investments and driving results. He joins AEA Elevate following a long tenure at Ares Management, where he most recently served as a Partner in the Private Equity Group and focused on investments in the business and professional services sectors. While at Ares, Mr. Zilkha also helped lead the Private Equity Group's AI-enablement strategy. Prior to Ares, Mr. Zilkha was a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, advising clients on growth strategy, M&A, and operational improvement initiatives.

"Abraham's deep knowledge of professional services end markets and demonstrated ability to drive growth through technology enablement make him an excellent fit for AEA Elevate, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team," said Ravi Sarin, Partner, AEA Elevate. "My fellow Elevate Partners, Bobby Bassman and James Stith, and I have known Abraham for over a decade and have had the opportunity to work alongside him. Abraham is an outstanding addition to our team as we continue to expand our platform and seek to drive value for our investors and partner companies."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the AEA Elevate team at such an exciting time in the group's growth," said Mr. Zilkha. "AEA Investors' established leadership in the middle market and expansive network of operational resources, coupled with the Elevate team's strategy of leveraging AI and technology enablement to accelerate the growth of leading professional services businesses, creates a differentiated platform to drive value creation. I look forward to supporting this strategy and contributing to the team's continued success."

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's over 120 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, Jacksonville, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The Firm manages funds that have approximately $18 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth capital, and private debt investments. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

Media Contacts

Kaitlin Bilby

(212) 845-4307

[email protected]

Kate Thompson / Madeline Jones / Kate Kelley

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE AEA Investors