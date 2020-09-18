Abram Finkelstein Receives 2020 Doyle Award, PEO Industry's Highest Honor

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 15, Abram Finkelstein, president of Sunrise, FL-based StaffLink Outsourcing, received the 2020 Michaeline A. Doyle Award. This award is the professional employer organization (PEO) industry's highest honor and is presented by the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO).

The Michaeline A. Doyle Award was created in 1995 to honor Michaeline Doyle, an industry legend who worked tirelessly to build the PEO industry. The award honors an individual who has provided exemplary leadership and service in devoting his or her time to NAPEO and industry activities on a local or national basis and whose business philosophy is to improve the industry while improving his or her PEO at the same time.

Finkelstein was selected by his peers for this prestigious honor. He has previously served as Chair of NAPEO's Board of Directors and currently serves as a director on the Board and chair's NAPEO's political action committee. As a volunteer pilot, Finkelstein provides free air transportation to post 9/11 combat wounded veterans and their families for medical and other compassionate purposes, and he volunteers with Mercy Flight to provide free air transportation to those in need of life saving medical appointments.

"Abram's time in the industry is marked by leadership, integrity, and service—not just to the industry but to the community at large," said Pat Cleary, president & CEO of NAPEO. "He's devoted to growing our industry, and he's always willing to volunteer his time and expertise."

"I am honored to have been chosen by my colleagues for this prestigious award. There is a long list of people who give selflessly to the industry as NAPEO members, professional service providers and association staff, and it is truly humbling to be among them," said Finkelstein.

"When I entered the industry, I could barely spell PEO. I learned all that I know about the industry by immersing myself in FAPEO [Florida Association of Professional Employer Organizations] and NAPEO and by asking my colleagues to share their experiences. It always amazed me that industry leaders were willing to share their insight with others in the industry, and they did so without hesitation or concern. During the past twenty-six years, I am proud to call those people my mentors and my friends. That spirit of cooperation and collegiality remains today and it is my pleasure to be able to be a part of such a wonderful industry."

