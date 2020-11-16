Abrams Media and MGID sign content recommendation partnership

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGID , the global pioneer in native advertising, has today announced its partnership with digital publishing network, Abrams Media to bring content recommendations across the publisher's global portfolio on all devices, with the aim to improve the user experience and boost revenues.

Under the deal, Abrams Media – a journalism trailblazer bringing politics, law, media, and lifestyle news to millions of users each month – will leverage MGID's innovative solutions to serve highly personalized content experiences to readers of Mediate , Law & Crime and The Mary Sue , on desktop, tablet and mobile web.

Andrew Eisbrouch, COO & General Counsel of Abrams Media: "At Abrams Media, our readers' experience is invaluable to us, so we are very pleased to be teaming up with MGID. Its high-performance products will undoubtedly help us to further improve the experience of our readers' and better monetize our popular sites."

Michael Korsunsky, CEO of MGID NA, commented: "Abrams Media is a media company which recognizes its audiences as the most valuable asset and puts great focus on rewarding them with positive content experiences. We are delighted to be a part of Abrams Media's forward-thinking approach to publishing as we come to support with an all-in-one solution to create experiences that match users interests and, at the same time, maximize value for the publisher".

About MGID

MGID is a global innovative pioneer in native advertising that drives revenue growth for

all participants of the ecosystem. Since its foundation in 2008, MGID has become a leading content recommendation platform, targeting 850 million unique readers with 185 billion recommendations monthly. The MGID platform helps publishers retain and monetize audiences, while driving performance and awareness for brands by connecting them to unique audiences, at the right time, with the right content.

About Abrams Media

Abrams Media owns and operates a growing suite of media properties that reaches millions of users each month. Founded in 2009 by Dan Abrams, Chief Legal Correspondent for ABC News and host of The Dan Abrams Show on Sirius XM, the properties include Mediaite.com, The Mary Sue.com, Law&Crime Network, and LawandCrime.com.

