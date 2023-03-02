Abramson Labor Group Announces Promotion of Five Associates

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abramson Labor Group, an Employment and Workers' Compensation law firm based in Los Angeles, CA, is pleased to announce the promotion of five associates to the position of Partner with the firm, effective January 1, 2023.

We are pleased to welcome this new group of partners, who are uniquely positioned to help our clients thrive in today's uncertain economic environment. These lawyers are problem solvers and big-picture thinkers with a deep understanding of the law and embody the firm's commitment to excellence and strong values.

"Our new partners are committed team players from diverse backgrounds, are trusted advisors to our clients and are dedicated to our firm and our communities," said Zev Abramson, founding partner of the firm.

The five lawyers elected to the partnership are:

Christina Begakis

Barry Rosenberg

Tzvi Schwarzbaum

Simon Gabay

Kelly Odabashian

"We congratulate this accomplished group of attorneys. Each has earned a reputation for providing high-quality legal advice, dedication to client service, and a strong commitment to collaboration and teamwork. We are excited about their continued successes and contributions to our clients and our firm," said Zev Abramson.

About Abramson Labor Group

Abramson Labor Group is a recognized law firm representing employees in workplace disputes and injuries. For more information, please visit https://abramsonlaborgroup.com or contact us at (213) 493-6300.



Media Contact:

Nina Villalvazo,

[email protected]





SOURCE Abramson Labor Group