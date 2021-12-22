Abrasives, Super-abrasives & Abrasive Products Global Market Outlook to 2025

Dec 22, 2021, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Abrasives report covers the global market for abrasive products by total consumption value, volume, demand trends, end-user markets, applications, competitive environment, and more.
Products covered include bonded, coated, non-woven, powder, pastes, grit, grinding media, and abrasive materials.
Data and analysis is available for the years 2019 to 2025 with actuals through 2018 and forecasts to 2025.
The Abrasives Report is divided into sections according to product type. Each section contains data and analysis based market criteria, such as global demand by country, market/technology overview, end-user industry demand, application, product subtypes, and competitive environment.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
- Abrasive Materials
- Ceramics
- Superabrasives
- Metallic
- Polymers
- Naturals & Others
- Bonded Abrasives
- Grinding Wheels
- Cut-Off Wheels
- Segments
- Dressers
- Files
- Points
- Sticks
- Stones
- Cones
- Other
- Coated Abrasives
- Discs
- Belts
- Rolls
- Flap-Wheels/Discs
- Sheets
- Sponges
- Other
- Non-Woven Abrasives
- Pads
- Belts
- Discs
- Wheels
- Rolls
- Other
- Slurries/Pastes, Loose Powders & Compounds
- Grinding Media
- Balls
- Beads
- Pellets
Geographic Coverage
- Brazil
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea
- Russia
- Spain
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other Europe
- Other EU
- Other Latin America
- Other NAFTA
- Rest of World
End-User Industries Covered
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Communications
- Construction
- Consumer
- Defense/Military
- Die & Mold
- Electronics
- General Machining
- Job Shops
- Medical/Research
- Oil, Gas & Mining
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
- Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding, infrastructure)
- Woodworking
- Other
Applications Covered
- Polishing/Lapping
- Finishing/Deburring
- Stock Removal
- Grinding
- Contouring
- Planing
- Sharpening
- Boring
- Other
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- AA Abrasives
- Accurate Diamond Tool
- Action Superabrasives
- Adamas Laboratory
- Advanced Abrasives
- Alldyne
- Alliance Abrasives Catalog
- Alloy Carbide
- Almatis
- AMF International
- ARC Abrasives
- Awuko
- BDMetrics
- Beaufort Composite Technologies
- Bibielle Abrasive Technologies
- C-E Minerals
- Camel Grinding Wheels
- CARBO Ceramics
- Carborundum Universal
- Ceramtec
- Changxing Diamond Abrasives
- China Abrasives Import & Export (CAEC)
- China Molybdenum
- CoorsTek
- DiamondBack Abrasive
- Donhad
- DRONCO
- Dynabrade
- Element Six (E6)
- Electro Abrasives
- Energo
- Engis
- Ervin
- Euro Ceramics
- Even Cut Abrasive
- Falcon Abrasive
- Fansteel
- Fibras Para El Aseo
- Fives Cinetic
- Flexovit
- Fox Industries
- FROHN
- Fujian Duoling Steel Group
- Fujimi
- GE/Momentive
- Georgia Grinding Wheel
- Glen Mills
- GLIT/GEMTEX
- Grinding Media
- Gurit
- Harbour Group
- Henkel
- Hitachi Metals
- Hoffmann Group
- Hunan Real Tech Superabrasive & Tool
- Hunan Nonferrous Metals
- Iljin
- Imerys
- JacksonLea
- Kaitai
- Kennametal
- KLINGSPOR
- Kyocera
- Lapmaster Wolters
- Lucintel
- Meister Abrasives
- Merit Abrasives
- MetalTec Steel Abrasive
- Micro Abrasives
- M.K. Morse
- MLP Steel
- Moly-Cop
- Morgan Abrasives & Industrial Supplies
- Moyco
- National Abrasives
- National Metal
- Pacific Abrasive
- Peerless Metal
- PFERD
- Pine Zone Abrasives Industry
- Purgex Purging Compounds
- Radiac
- Roesler Metal Finishing
- Saint-Gobain/Norton
- Sandvik
- SAIT Overseas Technical Trading
- Scaw Metals Group
- sia Abrasives
- Sintobrator
- Sodiff
- Stellram
- Sumitomo
- Sunnen
- Tan Kong Precision Tech
- Toshiba
- Universal Superabrasives
- Volzhsky Abrasives Works
- VSM Coated Abrasives
- Vulkan
- W Abrasives
- Walter Surface Technologies
- Warren/Amplex Superabrasives
- Washington-Mills/Exolon
- Weiler
- Wendt
- Wheelabrator
- Winterthur
- Zavod
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xbi6xl
