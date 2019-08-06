Abraxas Global Asset Management Opens Alternative Investment Platform Up to Qualified Private Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abraxas Global Asset Management has announced that its qualified private investor base will now have the facility to directly access the firm's alternative investment platform as it provides further assistance to the management of portfolio diversification. Typically reserved for its institutional clientele, the Abraxas GAM alternative platform is focused on alternative equity placements throughout the private sector and secondary markets.

As market volatility continues to expose investor portfolios to the potential of an equity market downturn, Abraxas Global Asset Management has responded by catering for the increasing demand for non-correlating investments in the alternative sector.

"In response to current market conditions where valuations seemingly continue to expose investor capital to increased levels of equity risk, private investor demand for an alternative solution has been steadily on the rise. Reducing ones exposure to equity markets and diversifying capital towards an alternative solution that shares no correlation to market effects is now an option for our private investors, as they seek balance in line with an optimized return profile," commented James Harding, Head of Distribution and Marketing, Abraxas Global Asset Management.

With mounting uncertainty ahead in the form of the Brexit mystery and unresolved trade wars around the globe, widespread trade disruptions are likely to have an effect on equity market performance through the remainder of 2019.

"We believe that by diversifying the services we offer to our private investor base is critical in helping them to meet their investment goals as they navigate through these turbulent times," added Mr. Harding.

Existing clients of Abraxas GAM are required to contact their account managers for further information on whether they qualify and how this initiative can be utilized.

About Abraxas Global Asset Management

Abraxas GAM is an independent provider of asset management services and wealth management solutions. Serving a global client base comprised of corporations, institutions, private investors and their businesses, Abraxas Global Asset Management provides access to a wide range of alternative investment solutions in addition to a customized approach to the collective management of wealth.

