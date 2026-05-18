abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Announces Closing and Reorganization of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO)

PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn Asia Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) ("FAX" or the "Acquiring Fund") and abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) ("FCO" or the "Acquired Fund"), announce today the completed reorganization of FCO into FAX after close of business on May 15, 2026.

In the reorganization, common shareholders of FCO received an amount of FAX common shares with a net asset value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their holdings of FCO common shares, as determined at the close of regular business on May 15, 2026. As a result, common shareholders of FCO received 0.176821 of newly-issued FAX common shares for every 1 share of FCO that they had previously held.

Relevant details pertaining to the reorganization are as follows:

Acquiring Fund Acquired Fund Acquiring Fund

NAV per Share ($) 05/15/2026 Acquired Fund

NAV per Share ($) 05/15/2026 Conversion Ratio FAX FCO $15.51 $2.74 0.176821

There are no proposed changes to the current investment objective, strategies, structure, or policies of the Acquiring Fund as a result of the reorganization.

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. As of March 31, 2026, the firm had approximately $506 billion in assets under management. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. Aberdeen and its affiliates currently manage 27 closed-end funds – 15 available in the U.S. and 12 outside the U.S. – totaling $25.6 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026.

SOURCE abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc.