abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) Announces Shareholder Approval to Remove the Fund's Term Structure and Election of Class III Trustees

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) announces that, at its Annual Meeting held today, shareholders approved the proposal to remove the Fund's term limit and convert the Fund to a perpetual fund. There are no anticipated changes to the Fund's current investment portfolio as a result of shareholder approval. Effective today, the Investment Advisory Agreement is amended to institute breakpoints in the advisory fee payable by the Fund, which at current asset levels will result in an immediate reduction of the Fund's net investment advisory fee and has the potential to reduce the net advisory fees paid by the Fund as its assets increase. Furthermore, at the Fund's Annual Meeting, shareholders voted to re-elect members of the Board of Trustees.

As of the record date, March 16, 2026, the Fund had 31,628,809 outstanding common shares. 80.4% of outstanding common shares were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meetings are as follows:

Proposal 1:

Approve an amendment to the Fund's Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust (the "Declaration of Trust") to cause the Fund to become a perpetual fund by eliminating the requirement that it dissolve as of the close of business on July 28, 2035, unless extended as permitted by the Declaration of Trust.

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained 9,286,514 2,628,735 279,868

Proposal 2:

Elect three Class III Trustees.



Votes For Votes

Against/Withheld Alan Goodson 24,677,708 760,258 Thomas W. Hunersen 24,628,372 809,594 Nancy Yao 24,664,456 773,511

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments



Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. As of March 31, 2026, the firm had approximately $506 billion in assets under management. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. Aberdeen and its affiliates currently manage 27 closed-end funds – 15 available in the U.S. and 12 outside the U.S. – totaling $25.6 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund | Aberdeen

SOURCE abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund