abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Announces Approval of 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split and Adjustment to Monthly Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE: AWP) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, announced today that its Board of Trustees approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its common shares.

The Board of Trustees and Aberdeen believe that increasing the Fund's market price per share through the reverse stock split may broaden the range of potential investors, thereby potentially improving the Fund's liquidity and reducing transaction costs associated with buying and selling shares in the secondary market.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every three shares of the Fund's outstanding common shares will be converted into one common share. Neither the total value of shareholders' investments in the Fund nor the total value of the Fund's portfolio holdings will be affected due to the reverse stock split. After the reverse stock split, shareholders' accounts will have proportionally fewer common shares but with a proportionally higher share price and a proportionally higher net asset value per share. Also, each shareholder will hold the same percentage of the Fund's outstanding common shares as was held immediately prior to the reverse stock split, subject to adjustments for fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split (discussed below).

In connection with the reverse stock split, the Fund's stable monthly distribution will be adjusted from $0.04 per share to $0.12 per share, beginning with the first distribution to be declared following the effective date of the reverse stock split. This adjustment to the Fund's monthly distribution will result in no change in monthly cash flow to shareholders as a result of the reverse stock split.

The Fund anticipates completing this reverse stock split prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on February 9, 2026. The Fund's common shares will continue trading on the NYSE under its existing ticker symbol (NYSE: AWP) but will be assigned the new CUSIP number below.

Ticker Fund Name Old CUSIP New CUSIP AWP abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund 00302L108 00302L207

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Fractional shares that may result from the reverse stock split will be aggregated and sold on the NYSE by the Fund's transfer agent and the proceeds will be distributed pro rata among shareholders who would otherwise have received fractional shares in the reverse stock split. The pro rata cash payment received by shareholders will be net of any customary fees and expenses in proportion to their allocable share of the total proceeds of the sales. Shareholders will be receiving additional information regarding the reverse stock split from Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Fund's transfer agent.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The value at which a closed-end fund stock trades on a stock exchange is a function of external market factors that are not under the control of the Fund's Board or Investment Advisor. Closed-end fund shares may therefore trade at a premium or a discount to net asset value at any given time. Shareholders should be aware that a fund trading at a premium to net asset value may not be sustainable, and a fund's discount to net asset value can widen as well as narrow. Shareholders of a fund trading at a premium who participate in that fund's dividend reinvestment plan should note the reinvestment of distributions may occur at a premium to net asset value.

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is one of the world's largest asset management firms with extensive experience in managing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. As of September 30, 2025, Aberdeen Investments had approximately $515 billion in assets under management. Moreover, closed-end funds are an important element of Aberdeen Investments' client base in the U.S. and globally, managing 15 U.S. closed-end funds and 13 non-U.S. closed-end funds, totaling $26.1 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025.

