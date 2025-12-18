ABRDN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND (ACP) ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SERIES A MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE PREFERRED SHARES

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE: ACP) has closed a $100 million private offering of Series A Mandatorily Redeemable Preferred Shares due December 18, 2030. These Shares are rated A2 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily to refinance the Fund's existing debt and to make new portfolio investments.

The table below summarizes certain key terms of the Fund's current leverage:



Amount ($ in millions) Moody's Rating Maturity 364- day Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility $3001

September 4, 2026 5-year Series A Mandatorily Redeemable Preferred Shares $100 A2 December 18, 2030 5.25% Series A Perpetual Preferred Shares $40 A2



1Currently drawn at $180 million.

The Fund's anticipates that its strategic use of leverage will be beneficial to income generation due to the positive interest-rate differential between the interest earned and the cost of leverage. Management remains optimistic that the diverse fixed-income market investment opportunities will be both well sustained and well placed to deliver on the Fund's investment objectives.

The Series A Mandatorily Redeemable Preferred Shares are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is one of the world's largest asset management firms with extensive experience in managing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. As of September 30, 2025, Aberdeen Investments had approximately $515 billion in assets under management. Moreover, closed-end funds are an important element of Aberdeen Investments' client base in the U.S. and globally, managing 15 U.S. closed-end funds and 13 non-U.S. closed-end funds, totaling $26.1 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025.

Important Information

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The value at which a closed-end fund stock trades on a stock exchange is a function of external market factors that are not under the control of the Fund's Board or Investment Advisor. Closed-end fund shares may therefore trade at a premium or a discount to net asset value at any given time. Shareholders should be aware that a fund trading at a premium to net asset value may not be sustainable, and a fund's discount to net asset value can widen as well as narrow. Shareholders of a fund trading at a premium who participate in that fund's dividend reinvestment plan should note the reinvestment of distributions may occur at a premium to net asset value.

