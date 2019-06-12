Abre Named EdTech Startup of the Year in 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading education management platform provider Abre.io today announced that EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market, has selected the company as the winner of its "EdTech Startup of the Year" award in the inaugural EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Abre provides an innovative all-in-one Education Management Platform with a mission to change how education software is perceived, created, purchased and deployed, to help those in education better do what they do and what they want to do.

Abre gives administrators, teachers, students, parents and community members access to the information and tools needed to manage students, staff, effectively deliver instruction and engage with school operations. In the first 14 months of operations, Abre has been used by over 38 school systems and 240+ schools.

"Students, teachers, district administrators, school leaders, and parents all benefit from Abre's suite of apps and other software tools," said Damon Ragusa, Abre.io CEO. "The Abre Hub has revolutionized education by making all of a classroom's software tools more centralized. This helps school districts save time and money that they can dedicate to directly helping their students. We look forward to continued partnerships with hundreds of schools around the country, bringing them 21st-century software solutions that will provide greater efficiency for teachers and administrators, and a better learning experience for students."

"The educational technology space is fiercely competitive and Abre 'breaks through' in our 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards program with a combination of compelling technology and promising momentum in progressing in the education management space," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "What sets this company apart from the competition is the Abre Hub and their suite of connected applications. Abre represents a significant step towards streamlining the vast amount of educational technology software used in the classroom. By making software easier to manage, distribute, and use, this frees up time for administrators and teachers to focus on their students."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

Abre's suite of apps, which are centrally located on the Abre Hub, fall into three categories: Learning Management, School or Classroom Management, and Data & Analytics. The apps are designed with a consistent, easy-to-learn user interface. Harnessing the power of data analytics, Abre delivers important insights to support school decision making and drive individual student achievement. The cost structure and integration strategy championed by Abre enables schools to replace old software, freeing up funds that can be reinvested in ways that more directly impact students.

About Abre

Abre.io provides an education management platform that delivers a growing number of connected apps designed for schools who use the web to manage information and to deliver instructional content. Abre apps are built to simplify managing school and delivering instruction. School districts benefit from Abre by reducing professional development time for teachers, freeing up data to support improving performance and saving money. Abre.io manages a community edition based on an open source project of the same name developed at Hamilton City School District (OH). https://abre.io Follow Abre on Twitter @abreplatform.

About Tech Breakthrough

The mission of the Tech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of technology companies, platforms, people and products. Tech Breakthrough winners receive well-deserved recognition and third-party validation from an independent organization. Winners are listed on their respective Tech Breakthrough Awards website and promoted heavily among the Tech Breakthrough communities. Winners have the opportunity to tout their awards at tradeshows and events, through news releases to key media and journalists, on their own websites, social media and elsewhere.

Abre Media contact: Jenna Shields 312/636-5355 jshields@abre.io

