Abre.io Recognized for K-12 Education Technology Innovation in 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Abre is K-12's most flexible platform for today's complex learning communities, providing software apps and solutions to reduce tech stack fragmentation and leverage student information in and out of the classroom via a Student 360 to drive better transparency and insights. In addition, the platform helps increase student outcomes and operational efficiency in the learning community by connecting all stakeholders, including students, families, staff, and community partners around what matters most to drive student success proactively.

"The very definition of school has changed and education success needs to change as well, moving beyond being determined by standardized test scores or grades in core subject areas. Abre is unique in that two educators developed it at a single school district as a way to solve genuine technology challenges within their learning community," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations on being our pick, once again this year, for 'Education Administration Solution of the Year.' Abre has certainly earned the distinction with "breakthrough EdTech solutions for K - 12."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Abre is Spanish for 'open' and we're proud to partner with schools throughout the world to help open doors for students so they're set up for success whatever that looks like to them later in life," said James Stoffer, CEO, Abre.io. "Abre's all-ON-one platform creates true simplicity and flexibility and with Abre, everyone knows where to go to support student success. Thank you so much to EdTech Breakthrough for this significant industry recognition."

About Abre.io

Abre.io is K-12's #1 administration platform to support the whole child. Developed by two educators tired of not providing their stakeholders the optimal technology experience, Abre.io is a true education platform that connects what matters most to students, families, staff, and community partners. Abre.io helps schools increase student success all while saving money and providing a better-connected experience through tailored communications, integrated data, and full interoperability. https://abre.io/ Follow Abre on Twitter @abreplatform.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

