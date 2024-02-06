The leader in cold sore relief will shine a light on the condition, rewarding one cold sore sufferer with the limited edition, sparkling accessory.

WARREN, N.J., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abreva is encouraging consumers to rock their cold sores with confidence, unveiling a highly covetable, one-of-a-kind pair of diamond lips. The bejeweled piece is fashioned to destigmatize a condition that many are ashamed to discuss, let alone flaunt. In fact, 2/3 of young cold sore sufferers say their self-esteem and confidence is shaken when a cold sore strikes1.

Abreva Drops One-of-a-Kind Pair of Diamond Lips, Inspired by the Cold Sore Experience

The jaw-dropping 16 carat lips are composed of sustainable materials, including 197 lab grown diamonds2 sculpted and set within white gold. Featuring a single ruby to mark the cold sore experience, the stunning accessory is designed to be donned on one's lips after they've healed with the help of Abreva. Cold sore sufferers can enter to win the exclusive piece brought to life with the help of Verstolo Fine Jewelry, as well as a chance to take home one of a select number of sterling silver lip necklaces – also featuring a single ruby.

"Abreva understands the emotional and physical impact of cold sores, and is committed to changing the narrative among young cold sore sufferers – the spark of which starts with a little sparkle," said Lauren Smith, Global Marketing Director, Haleon. "The diamond lips are a physical manifestation of the bold confidence and individuality Abreva aims to inspire when dealing with a cold sore – an experience made easier with the help of Abreva's relief-providing solutions."

The leader in cold sore relief drew inspiration from the viral TikTok makeup trend made popular by creator Eva Larosa, as well as the recent return of bold fashion accessories and the rise in lip creations3, as an added touch of personality to any outfit. In fact, Gen Z nearly quadrupled their spend on jewelry – often seen as an ultimate sign of self-expression – in 20214.

From now until February 29, you can enter for a chance to win at www.abreva.com/diamondlips, with one lucky winner taking home the highly coveted piece alongside Abreva Cold Sore Cream and all-new Raid Pain Relief product.

Last year, Abreva expanded its product offering with the launch of the new Rapid Pain Relief product, which provides targeted pain relief from first use. Together with Abreva's Cold Sore Cream, the #1 Dermatologist Recommended Brand offers the most powerful, fast-acting, cold sore relief that will have one lucky cold sore sufferer rocking diamond lips in no time. For more information about cold sores and to learn more about Abreva's toolkit for healing or relief, visit www.abreva.com.

About Abreva®

Abreva Cold Sore Cream® contains the only non-prescription ingredient approved by the FDA to shorten healing time. Its unique formulation uses the active ingredient Docosanol to penetrate deep into the skin.* Abreva Cold Sore Cream® can help get rid of your cold sore in as little as 2½ days,** when used at the first sign.

When you feel pain and burning from a cold sore, Abreva has you covered with Abreva Rapid Pain Relief, which delivers quick, targeted pain relief from first application.

Always read the label. Use as Directed. Not intended to be used simultaneously.

About Haleon US

Haleon (NYSE: HLN) is a leading global consumer health company with a portfolio of brands trusted daily by millions of people. In the United States, the organization employs more than 4,700 people who are united by Haleon's powerful purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's products span five categories: Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, and Wellness. Built on scientific expertise, innovation, and deep human understanding, Haleon's brands include Abreva, Advil, Benefiber, Centrum, ChapStick®, Emergen-C, Excedrin, Flonase, Gas-X, Nexium, Nicorette, Parodontax, Polident, Preparation H, Pronamel, Sensodyne, Robitussin, Theraflu, TUMS, Voltaren, and more. For more information on Haleon and its brands, please visit www.haleon.com or contact [email protected].

About Verstolo Fine Jewelry

Founded by fourth generation diamantaires in New York City, Verstolo brings a deep-rooted history to every diamond that bears its name. Verstolo is known for its precise craftsmanship in all custom fine jewelry, ranging from classic diamond engagement rings and wedding bands to extravagant one-of-a-kind pieces. In addition, Verstolo is proudly the premier diamond jewelry rental company, catering to brides and luxury clientele across the globe. For more information, please visit verstolo.com or follow us on Instagram @verstolo.

Abreva Diamond Lips Abbreviated Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. 18 years or older and age of majority. Begins 2/6/2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET and ends on 2/29/23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Prize/Odds: Total ARV of all prizes $88,540. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules located at https://www.abreva.com/diamondlips. Sponsor: GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (US) LLC, 184 Liberty Corner Road, Warren, NJ 07059

*Based on laboratory data.

**Median healing time 4.1 days. 25% of users healed in 2.5 days.

Abreva Survey; National survey was conducted between February 18 and 22, 2022 via an online survey of 301 U.S. adults ages 15-34; Conducted by KRC Research Diamonds that are 'grown' in a lab use advanced technology, and are identical in appearance and composition to naturally mined diamonds. New York Times , 2023. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/26/fashion/jewelry-facial-piercings.html Edahn Golan, 2022. https://www.edahngolan.com/lockdown-free-gen-z-spent-nearly-4-times-more-on-jewelry-in-2021

