Abreva® Gets Rid Of More than Just Cold Sores This Summer

"While we're all familiar with the damage UV rays can cause to the skin, the impact on the lips is often overlooked as many people believe cold sores are only triggered in the winter," said Josie Howard, MD, a San Francisco-based psychiatrist specializing in psychodermatology. "While summer is often a time for relaxation, the idea of bearing more skin and 'summer bodies' can be a cause of stress. That stress coupled with UV rays can make people even more vulnerable to cold sores."

To restore beauty to more than just human faces, Abreva® has partnered with CITYarts in New York City and the Chicago Public Art Group to restore five murals in the New York and Chicago areas. Abreva® donated $20,000 to each organization to fund the restorations.

"Murals are a fixture of many local communities and when they are faded and run down, these neighborhoods feel less than beautiful, which is similar to how people with cold sores feel," said Rishi Mulgund, Senior Brand Manager, Abreva®. "We're excited to give back to the community, educate about the impact of UV rays and restore beauty to all kinds of faces this summer."

In New York City, the brand's donation will support the restoration of "CITYarts Mosaic Peace Wall" in Harlem, New York, "Alice on the Wall" and the "Flowering Vine" murals. In Chicago, it will support the restoration of "Childhood is Without Prejudice" and "Another Time's Voice Remembers My Passion's Humanity" murals. The restorations will take place throughout the summer.

For more information about Abreva® and cold sores, visit Abreva.com.

About Abreva®

Abreva® is the only nonprescription cold sore medicine approved by the FDA to shorten healing time. Its unique formulation uses the active ingredient Docosanol to penetrate deep into the skin.* Abreva® can help get rid of your cold sore in as little as 2½ days, ** when used at the first sign.

*Based on laboratory data.

**Median healing time 4.1 days. 25% of users healed in 2.5 days.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare is one of the world's largest consumer healthcare companies. Our purpose is to help more people around the world to do more, feel better and live longer with everyday healthcare products. We have a heritage that goes back over 160 years. We own some of the world's best loved healthcare brands, including Sensodyne®, Theraflu®, Excedrin®, Nicorette® and NicoDerm®CQ®, FLONASE®, and TUMS®. These brands are successful in over 100 countries around the world because they all show our passion for quality, guaranteed by science. They are inspired by the real wants and needs of the millions of people who walk into pharmacies, supermarkets, market stalls and go on-line all over the world every day, and choose us first.

Our goal is to build a global, growing business we call a Fast Moving Consumer Healthcare (FMCH) company, dedicated to everyday healthcare with all of the scientific expertise and quality guarantees that demands, working at the speed and with the genuine consumer understanding the modern world expects.

About GSK

GlaxoSmithKline – one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies – is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For company information visit: http://www.gsk.com.

About CITYarts

CITYarts, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public arts and education organization founded in 1989 by Executive & Creative Director Tsipi Ben-Haim. CITYarts engages youth, in collaboration with artists, to actively transform their community through the creation of public art murals and mosaics. CITYarts is widely credited as the pioneering force in the creation of the contemporary community mural movement in New York City. To date, CITYarts has created over 320 projects that have transformed communities and impacted over 200,000 kids, collaborated with more than 500 artists, partnered with over 1,500 sponsors, engaged over 500,000 volunteers, and has empowered over 6000 youth in 82 countries across the world through its Pieces for Peace project. For more information, visit www.cityarts.org.

About Chicago Public Art Group

Chicago Public Art Group (CPAG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that seeks to unite artists and communities in partnership to produce high quality public art, and to extend and transform the tradition of collaborative, community-involved, public artwork. CPAG was founded in 1972 to enhance Chicago communities through the creation of public murals. From the beginning, CPAG's focus is to turn some of the most neglected of urban spaces into artistic canvasses that expressed a community's unique identity, vision and hope for the future. For the past half century, CPAG has produced nearly 1,000 projects (murals, sculptures, playgrounds and mosaics) in communities across the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit www.chicagopublicartgroup.org.

