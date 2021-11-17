Abreva® Issues Call To Cold Sore Sufferers: #StopBullyingYourself!

WARREN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Abreva®, a leader in cold sore treatment, announced the launch of #StopBullyingYourself, a campaign designed to inspire and encourage self-confidence and acceptance among cold sore sufferers and spread awareness about the condition. The initiative follows new brand research which uncovered that 83% of cold sore sufferers describe themselves as "their own worst critic" when they have an outbreak. To dispel common cold sore myths and provide empathy for sufferers, #StopBullyingYourself urges cold sore sufferers to pledge to be kinder to themselves especially when experiencing an outbreak.

"Unfortunately, there's a stigma associated with cold sores that make people feel embarrassed and self-conscious when they experience an outbreak. What many people don't know is how widespread cold sores are – more than half of American adults carry the virus." said Dr. Annie Gonzalez, MD, a Miami-based general and cosmetic dermatologist. "Though many believe the main causes for cold sores are a result of poor hygiene or sexual activity, transmission can actually be linked to something as simple as sharing a straw or other eating utensils. An outbreak can then be triggered by factors like stress or change in weather, so it's nothing to be ashamed of."

Abreva® has dedicated years of rigorous scientific study to understanding how cold sores affect people physically and emotionally. This year, new research from Abreva® found that 70% of cold sore sufferers feel self-conscious during an outbreak and 63% of cold sore sufferers say they felt "unattractive" with 88% preferring to hide their face than be seen. And while the COVID-19-sparked "virtual world" may be a comfort to some, cold sore sufferers don't always feel the same; over half of cold sore sufferers (56%) credit COVID-19 as a major cold sore trigger and 53% say they would avoid going "on camera" for virtual calls during an outbreak.

"Far too often, we judge ourselves on small imperfections which impact our confidence. We know for cold sore sufferers, this self-bullying can be ever-present," said Kavita Ramachandran, Abreva® Brand Manager, GSK Consumer Healthcare. "Through #StopBullyingYourself, we hope to unite sufferers so that they don't feel isolated in their experience while educating the broader community to put an end to the stigma around cold sores."

Today, Abreva® is also committing a $25,000 donation to Born This Way Foundation. Through this donation and partnership, Abreva® hopes to join Born This Way Foundation in their ongoing efforts to spread kindness and wellness. To join the pledge, sufferers can share their own story on Instagram Stories using #StopBullyingYourself and tagging @abrevabrand. For the first 250 people to pledge, Abreva® will give $100 in their name to Born This Way Foundation as part of their larger $25K planned donation.

For more information about Abreva® and cold sores, visit Abreva.com.

About Abreva®

Abreva® is the only nonprescription cold sore medicine approved by the FDA to shorten healing time. Its unique formulation uses the active ingredient Docosanol to penetrate deep into the skin. * Abreva® can help get rid of your cold sore in as little as 2½ days, ** when used at the first sign.

*Based on laboratory data.

**Median healing time 4.1 days. 25% of users healed in 2.5 days.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About Born This Way Foundation

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to build a kinder and braver world. Through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, the Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Learn how the Foundation encourages people to practice kindness toward themselves and their communities through its website bornthisway.foundation and its storytelling platform Channel Kindness at channelkindness.org.

Media Contact Information:

Jennifer Albano – GSK Consumer Healthcare

[email protected]

347-380-1387

Jenna Glynn

[email protected]

617.520.7227

SOURCE Abreva