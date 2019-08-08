Abrigo Announces FASB's Schroeder, 40+ Other Speakers at 2019 ThinkBIG Conference Sept. 24-26

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions for community financial institutions, announced that Financial Accounting Standards Board member R. Harold "Hal" Schroeder will be among the speakers at the 2019 ThinkBIG Conference in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 24-26.

Schroeder, who has participated in the FASB's development of the current expected credit loss standard, or CECL, will lead a presentation titled "Roadmap to the Future: Fact vs. Fiction (on CECL and Other FASB Standards)" as one of nearly 40 educational sessions scheduled over three days during the conference.

Schroeder was appointed to the FASB in 2011 and reappointed to a second four-year term in 2015. He is a CPA who brings over 30 years of diverse experience in investing and financial reporting to the FASB. Prior to joining the FASB, Schroeder was a partner at Carlson Capital, L.P., a Dallas-based money manager.

At ThinkBIG, Schroeder will discuss the FASB's recent move to extend the implementation deadline for smaller public companies and for all private companies, along with the opportunity the extra time provides to integrate CECL in ways that can help institutions make better decisions enterprise-wide.

The full ThinkBIG agenda is now available at https://thinkbigconference.com/agenda/

Some of the other session topics at ThinkBIG will be:

Driving Deposit Growth: Who's Responsible?

Trends in Credit – Panel Discussion

Loan and Relationship Pricing: How to Compete in a Rising Rate Environment

Ways to Leverage Stress Testing in The Portfolio

The Importance and Value of an Independent Validation – How Model Risk Governance Can Help Your Institution

T Minus 2020: Countdown to CECL Launch

CECL in 2023: The Future is Closer Than You Think

Others among the more than 40 speakers slated for ThinkBIG include:

Dorsey Baskin , Partner Emeritus at Grant Thornton LLP

, Partner Emeritus at Grant Thornton LLP Gordon J. Dobner , Partner in BKD's National Financial Services Group

, Partner in BKD's National Financial Services Group Francisca Ventriglia , Manager of Advisory Risk Analytics at KPMG

, Manager of Advisory Risk Analytics at KPMG Tom Cunningham , PhD, Retired Senior Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

, PhD, Retired Senior Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Michael L. Gullette , CPA, Senior Vice President of Tax & Accounting at the American Bankers Association

, CPA, Senior Vice President of Tax & Accounting at the American Bankers Association Faye Miller , CPA, Partner in RSM US LLP's National Professional Standards Group

, CPA, Partner in RSM US LLP's National Professional Standards Group Thomas J. Parliment , Chairman and CEO of Parliment Consulting

, Chairman and CEO of Parliment Consulting Max Blumenthal , Founder and CEO of FINCURA

, Founder and CEO of FINCURA Robert Loffink , Director, Moss Adams LLP

, Director, Moss Adams LLP Will Neeriemer , Partner, Financial Institutions Services Group of DHG

, Partner, Financial Institutions Services Group of DHG Mike Shearer , Managing Director, PwC

The 2019 conference is at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, and regular registration ends in two weeks. Registration costs increase after August 23, and late registration concludes September 9.

Consistently rated a top industry event by attendees, the 2019 ThinkBIG Conference will feature timely talks by industry leaders on the top accounting trends, changes in the regulatory landscape, and banking challenges. The ThinkBIG Conference combines MainStreet Technologies' National CECL Conference and Sageworks' Lending & Risk Summit and brings together industry thought leaders, experts, financial institution peers, CPAs, auditors, and regulators. ThinkBIG features two tracks: CECL + Portfolio Risk and Lending + Credit Risk. These two tracks will help financial institutions to manage risk and drive growth. Regardless of whether attendees are on the Lending + Credit Risk track or the CECL + Portfolio Risk track, 14 accounting CPE credit hours will be offered during the conference.

For more information on registration, event presentations, and speakers for the 2019 ThinkBIG Conference, visit www.thinkbigconference.com. If you have additional questions, please reach out to events@abrigo.com.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

