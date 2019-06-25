Abrigo Announces Keynote and Agenda for 2019 ThinkBIG Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions, has announced Dave Crenshaw as the keynote speaker for the 2019 ThinkBIG Conference, taking place at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando, Fla., September 24-26.

Dave Crenshaw, a master of building productive leaders, will kick off the ThinkBIG conference with his presentation, the Myth of Multitasking and Change Management. Dave has appeared in Time magazine, USA Today, Fast Company, and BBC News and has written five, the most popular of which is The Myth of Multitasking – a time management best-seller. Dave's presentation will explore how to respond to workplace interruptions, how to take control of technology, and how attendees can grow their careers while maintaining balance in their personal life, and much more.

Consistently rated a top industry event by attendees, the ThinkBig Conference combines MainStreet Technologies' National CECL Conference and Sageworks' Lending & Risk Summit and brings together industry thought leaders, experts, financial institution peers, CPAs, auditors and regulators. ThinkBIG features two tracks, CECL + Portfolio Risk and Lending + Credit Risk. These two tracks will help financial institutions to manage risk and drive growth.

ThinkBIG will feature an array of industry experts, including Max Blumenthal from FINCURA, Mike Gullette from the American Bankers Association, Mike Shearer from PwC, Dave Koch from Abrigo (formerly FARIN), Graham Dyer from Grant Thornton and FASB TRG member, and many more.

For institutions taking the CECL + Portfolio Risk track to mitigate risk, presentation topics include:

Getting across the CECL finish line

How to communicate CECL to your institution's board

CECL 101 for those newer to CECL

Ways to leverage CECL models

Breakout sessions focused on CECL implementation date

For institutions interested in the Lending + Credit Risk track to drive growth, presentation topics include:

Driving deposit growth

Loan and relationship pricing

SBA lending and agriculture lending

Building better client and member experiences

How to assign reliable risk ratings and assessing credit risk ratings

"The information is about concepts that apply to every bank whether you use Abrigo's software or you have your own home-grown system, like ours," said former attendee Dan Ryan, Vice President of Tri Counties Bank in Chico, Calif. "I get one or two really good ideas each year about something that I've been trying to figure out or a confirmation that something we're doing is being done elsewhere. You can bounce ideas off of people from a wide range of institutions."

The ThinkBIG conference is open to both Abrigo clients and prospects and is best suited for CFOs, Controllers, VPs of Finance, Credit Analysts, CLOs, CCOs, CROs, Credit Administrators, and Loan Administrators at U.S. community financial institutions.

Regular registration is open until August 23, 2019, and late registration concludes September 9, 2019. For more information on registration, event presentations, and speakers for the 2019 ThinkBIG Conference, visit www.thinkbigconference.com. For additional questions, please reach out to events@abrigo.com.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions that community financial institutions use to manage risk and drive growth. Our software automates key processes – from anti-money laundering to asset liability management to fraud detection to lending solutions – empowering our customers by addressing their Enterprise Risk Management needs. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

