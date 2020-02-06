Abrigo Announces Keynote Speaker and Presentations for ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo is excited to announce that leading financial crime expert and bestselling author of Crime School: Money Laundering, Chris Mathers, will be the keynote presenter at the 16th annual ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime Conference. The conference will take place at the Hilton Austin in Austin, Texas, on April 19-22, 2020.

Following a 20-year career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Chris Mathers joined the Forensic division of KPMG, where he went on to become the President of KPMG Corporate Intelligence Inc. Mathers' responsibilities included international due diligence, money laundering and terrorist financing, and the investigation and prevention of organized crime. In May 2004, Mathers founded CHRIS MATHERS INC., a private crime and risk consulting firm in Toronto, Canada. The firm specializes in many areas within financial crime, including anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, investigating complex financial crimes, and designing and implementing training courses for the financial sector, government, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies. At the conference, Mathers will present, "Crime School: Fighting Financial Crime."

Mathers' keynote presentation will kick off the 16th annual ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime conference, formerly known as the BAM+ User Group. Consistently rated a top industry event by attendees, ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime will feature an array of speakers and industry experts, including Sara Crowe from Polaris, Michael O'Neill from Safe Harbor Private Bank, Lourdes Miranda from MirandaFinIntel Consulting LLC, and Eli Dominitz from Q6 Cyber. Additional speakers will be announced at a later date.

At ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime, BSA/AML professionals can stay up-to-date on regulations, criminal trends, and industry best practices by attending presentations highlighting the ever-evolving financial crimes landscape. Sessions include:

The Cannabis Banker Tales: Top Five Realities of Cannabis Banking

Human Trafficking Financial Typologies in the U.S.

Embezzling, Elder Fraud, and Murder: Inside a Texas Ranger Investigation

Cyber Crimes and Typologies of Scammers

Fight for Your Rights with Your Examiner

"Up in Smoke" panel, highlighting key Cannabis-Related Banking (CRB) areas of concern

In addition to the extensive range of informative sessions, the agenda also includes many opportunities for networking with peers, experts, and the Abrigo team.

"I have attended [the conference] the last seven years, and it gets better every year," said previous attendee Melissa Triplett, CAMS, VP, deputy BSA officer at Pacific Western Bank. "The opportunity to network with my peers is invaluable, and the content is always extremely relevant and informative."

Registration is open through March 31, 2020. For more information on registration, event presentations, and speakers for the 16th annual ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime conference, visit abrigo.com/thinkbig-fighting-financial-crime. For additional questions, please reach out to events@abrigo.com.

