Abrigo announces strategic move to Amazon Web Services for continued scalability

11 Jul, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, today announced its strategic decision to transition to Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider. This move marks a transformative milestone for the company as it gains the scalability, flexibility, and advanced capabilities offered by the AWS cloud.

Abrigo has a thriving online presence with a platform that serves more than 2,400 financial institutions. The move to AWS is a natural next step as Abrigo evolves its technology platforms.

"We're thrilled to start this journey to the cloud; it reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional services to our customers. With this new infrastructure, we can access advanced technologies, scale our operations, and focus on innovation, while ensuring the highest level of security and reliability," said Ravi Nemalikanti, Chief Technology Officer at Abrigo.

Starting with Abrigo's database migrations to AWS, the company aims to increase operational efficiency and accelerate speed of development.  The key services that Abrigo will rely on are Amazon S3, an object storage service offering industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance, and Amazon EC2, which provides secure and resizable compute capacity for virtually any workload. Abrigo will also benefit from AWS networking services that deliver a reliable global network with the highest levels of security.

Abrigo has worked closely with AWS to ensure a seamless transition with minimal disruption to its customers. The company anticipates completing the migration by Q3 2024, and Abrigo is taking steps to support the uninterrupted availability and quality of its services. "With this strategic move, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and deliver even greater value to our bank and credit union clients," said Nemalikanti.

About Abrigo 

Abrigo is a leading provider of credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions and services that help financial institutions thrive. Abrigo accelerates growth, increases client efficiency, and improves customer experience with an easy-to-use and expansive platform. We ensure customer success with our award-winning client service team, advisory expertise, and innovative technology. With a network of 2,400+ Financial Institutions, Abrigo offers unique opportunities for insightful peer benchmarks and best practices. Visit abrigo.com to learn more. 

Twitter: @weareabrigo 

SOURCE Abrigo

