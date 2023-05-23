Abrigo Named Dominant Provider in Commercial LOS Report by Aite-Novarica

News provided by

Abrigo

23 May, 2023, 13:17 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, is proud to be named a Dominant Provider in the Aite-Novarica Commercial Loan Origination System Vendor Report for 2023. Abrigo earned the highest score overall across the four main categories when averaged, including the top mark amongst all vendors for Client Strength.

Abrigo has an active customer network with more than 60,000 users in the Abrigo Community. Leveraging its experience across thousands of successful loan origination implementations, Abrigo partners with financial institutions on their technology journey by providing award-winning client service and industry best practices.

Abrigo was previously recognized as a Best-in-Class vendor by Aite-Novarica in 2021, and this year's scores continue to showcase Abrigo's commitment to sustainable growth and innovation. Abrigo's product score increased from 90% to 92%. Recent acquisitions, new partnerships, and cutting-edge AI technology have increased Abrigo's analytic capabilities.

The report also highlighted client feedback, indicating that Abrigo's investment in API integrations is particularly valuable to customers. Additionally, Abrigo customers feel a strong sense of loyalty after the company quickly and effectively aided banks and credit unions with the Paycheck Protection Program.

"We are focused on consistent advancement and forward-thinking solutions at Abrigo in order to extend our platform and support our 2,400 clients," said Jay Blandford, CEO of Abrigo. "We focus on what is top of mind for financial institutions—new regulatory requirements, staffing concerns, and how to provide a customer-centric borrower experience. We're embracing AI and new data integrations to support financial institutions with flexible and modern solutions.

For more information, download the report at abrigo.com/resources/aite-commercial-loan-origination-report/.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions and services that help financial institutions thrive. Abrigo accelerates growth, increases client efficiency, and improves customer experience with an easy-to-use and expansive platform. We ensure customer success with our award-winning client service team, advisory expertise, and innovative technology. With a network of 2,400+ FIs, Abrigo offers unique opportunities for insightful peer benchmarks and best practices. Visit abrigo.com to learn more.

SOURCE Abrigo

