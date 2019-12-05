Abrigo Opens Registration for 2020 ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for community financial institutions, has opened registration for its 2020 ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime Conference. The conference, formerly BAM+ User Group (BUG), is set for April 19-22, 2020, at the Hilton Austin in Austin, TX.

The financial crimes landscape is changing constantly, and BSA/AML professionals must stay up-to-date on ever-evolving regulations, criminal trends, and industry best practices. Financial institutions can reserve their seats now for one of the most respected, dynamic, and long-running BSA/AML and financial crimes conferences. The two-and-a-half-day conference will bring together hundreds of BSA/AML professionals, BAM/BAM+ users, and product and industry experts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other BSA/AML and fraud banking professionals, engage with regulatory and law enforcement representatives, and expand industry knowledge. The top-rated conference will feature presentations from industry professionals, panels, and roundtable discussions. The conference will also offer networking opportunities with financial institution peers, where attendees can get the most current information on marijuana-related/cannabis-related businesses, human trafficking, cryptocurrencies, fraud detection and prevention, and more.

"Attending the [ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime] conference is important to our bank and the BSA/AML department," said Jennifer Johnson, a previous attendee from First Bank of the Palm Beaches. "The opportunity to meet and gain knowledge from other BSA/AML professionals and peers has been extremely valuable over the years. Each year the conference continues to grow and provide important insight and training into industry trends."

"We are proud to put on our 16th consecutive annual user conference focused on the ever-changing technologies and regulations the BSA/AML industry faces," said Wayne Roberts, Abrigo CEO. "The ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime conference continues our commitment to our customers by providing an industry-leading opportunity to network, learn, and grow as professionals at the forefront of fighting financial crime and make big things happen."

Financial institutions looking to use the remainder of their year-end budget and finalize their 2020 budget can take advantage of the ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime early bird pricing through January 17. Regular registration will take place from January 18 through March 31. The ThinkBIG conference is open to Abrigo BAM+ clients and other industry professionals. For registration and additional information on ThinkBIG: Fighting Financial Crime, click here.

