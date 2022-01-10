Abrigo Opens Registration for Industry-Leading Banking Conference, ThinkBIG Tweet this

Networking has always been central to ThinkBIG conferences, and Abrigo is thrilled to bring back in-person networking opportunities this year. Between interactive Q&A sessions, cocktail hours, and breakout sessions, attendees will be able to connect with peers, experts, and other industry leaders to discuss current challenges and learn from others' successes.

"Nearly two years into the pandemic, we've seen how quickly banks and credit unions had to react to new challenges and changes affecting the industry, from inflation and high deposits to the looming CECL deadline and staffing shortages within BSA departments. It's more important than ever for financial institutions to automate critical workflows, improve efficiency and cultivate a winning customer experience," said Wayne Roberts, CEO at Abrigo. "At Abrigo, we strive to provide all of those to our clients, along with award winning support. With ThinkBIG, we quite literally want to help financial institutions think bigger to find opportunities in risky times. We're proud to bring together the brightest professionals in the industry to foster innovative thinking to drive growth despite the ongoing challenges the industry faces."

Abrigo is offering special discounted pricing to benefit bank and credit union teams. Throughout January, attendees can take advantage of discounted early bird pricing. Abrigo also offers volume discounts for financial institutions looking for maximum cost savings. When an institution registers three participants, it can register another participant for free. To learn more regarding registration, conference tracks, or speakers and sessions, visit abrigo.com/thinkbig. For additional information, please contact [email protected].

About Abrigo

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

SOURCE Abrigo