Abrigo Partners with Green Check Verified for End-to-End Support for Cannabis Banking

"The cannabis industry is incredibly complex and ever-changing, but Abrigo has the people, resources, and expertise to help financial institutions navigate the complexity. Whether or not a financial institution plans on banking cannabis-related businesses, we aim to be the go-to resource for understanding how to approach CRB banking," said Wayne Roberts, CEO of Abrigo. "We're very excited to partner with Green Check Verified to extend our ability to assist financial institutions with end-to-end CRB banking support."

As Abrigo's trusted partner, GCV helps assess the size of the business opportunity for the financial institution and assist compliance teams with communicating the benefits and logistics of banking these CRBs with the institution's board and leadership team. GCV's expert team also provides a software solution that allows financial institutions to interface directly with CRBs, ensuring that no suspicious activity goes undetected. If an institution decides that it wants to bank cannabis, GCV's software allows the institution and CRBs to have a more direct relationship and for BSA professionals to conduct enhanced due diligence on these high-risk transactions. Green Check's software also offers advanced insights into the performance of an institution's CRB accounts and CRB portfolio. With Abrigo, financial institutions are able to receive both software and expert assistance throughout the entire process of banking CRBs.

"We are excited to embark on this partnership with Abrigo, whose industry reputation and dedication to thoughtfully supporting financial institutions makes it a natural fit for Green Check," said Kevin Hart, CEO of Green Check Verified. "We've seen an unprecedented number of financial institutions pursue this line of business in 2021, and partnering with Abrigo allows us even broader expertise and resources as we help these institutions build best-in-class programs."

Abrigo and GCV are hosting a free webinar to demonstrate the software and partnership on September 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm ET. For more information about the partnership or the demo, click here.

About Abrigo

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth. Visit www.abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

About Green Check Verified

Green Check Verified (GCV) is a regulatory software and services company founded in 2017 by a team of technology, banking, and regulatory experts. GCV focuses on the intersection between community banking and the emerging legal cannabis industry and aims to provide the services and tools needed to connect these two industries in compliant and profitable ways. For more information about Green Check Verified, visit www.greencheckverified.com.

