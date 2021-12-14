Abrigo Shines with End-of-Year Awards and Accolades

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, has received numerous accolades to close out 2021. In the last quarter of 2021, Abrigo has been named to the RiskTech100® by Chartis Research, recognized as a "Highly Commended" fintech by the Banking Tech Awards for its coronavirus response, shortlisted for the Tech Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award by NC Tech, and named a 2021 Top Fintech Solution Provider by CIO Outlook. This month, Abrigo was also named a Best-in-Class vendor by the Aite-Novarica Group for Commercial Loan Origination Automation and earned the top score for client service among the vendors evaluated.

The RiskTech100 is a ranking prepared by Chartis Research, the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology, to categorize the top risk technology providers in the world. Their analyst team evaluated vendors and their solutions, looking at functionality, customer satisfaction, strategy, innovation, and market presence. Abrigo landed in the top 50 of the global vendors. The Abrigo solutions evaluated in the ranking included the Sageworks Credit Risk Solution, Sageworks Portfolio Risk Solution, and BAM+ for financial crime management. The company's current expected credit loss or CECL software is also endorsed by the American Bankers Association, a critical recognition as many U.S. banks and credit unions race to comply with the new standard's 2023 effective date.

On top of supporting financial institutions with leading technology to help mitigate key areas of risk, Abrigo has been committed to helping banks and credit unions support their communities throughout the pandemic. In 2020, Abrigo worked quickly to modify its market-tested SBA Lending solution to fit the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) requirements. Since the program opened in April 2020, Abrigo has helped financial institutions issue more than half a million PPP loans, helping businesses save nearly 2.7 million jobs. Because of this initiative, Abrigo's SBA Lending solution earned a runner-up "Highly Commended" recognition from the Fintech Futures 2021 Banking Tech Awards.

"Financial institutions have faced many unique challenges the past couple of years, and we understand how important it is to have a partner to help navigate those obstacles, like mitigating risks and growing loans in the current economy," said Abrigo President Jay Blandford. "This recognition underscores our commitment to helping financial institutions manage risk and drive growth."

In addition to its technological achievements and accolades, Abrigo was honored to be recognized for its strong company culture. Fostering a culture of innovation and inclusion is a top priority for Abrigo, beginning with Wayne Roberts, the CEO of Abrigo. This year, Roberts was named an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2021 Central Texas award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). For the third consecutive year, Abrigo was named a "Best Place to Work" by the Triangle Business Journal and a "Top Workplace" by the Austin American Statesman. The company also made Built In's competitive "Best Midsize Place to Work in Austin" list. Abrigo was also honored to be shortlisted for NC Tech's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion award. Notable achievements to Abrigo's inclusion efforts include:

Hiring a Director of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging

Partnering with The Diversity Movement (TDM) to offer company-wide training

Creating and supporting employee resources groups including Abrigo Pride & Allies, Diversity and Racial Equity (DARE), and Abrigo Women's Group.

Abrigo is proud of its technological and cultural advancements and achievements in 2021. To learn more about Abrigo, visit https://www.abrigo.com/.

Abrigo enables U.S. financial institutions to support their communities through technology that fights financial crime, grows loans and deposits, and optimizes risk. Abrigo's platform centralizes the institution's data, creates a digital user experience, ensures compliance, and delivers efficiency for scale and profitable growth.

