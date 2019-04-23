Abris Sells CheMeS, a Leading Printing Company Specialized in the Production of Self-adhesive Labels and Shrink Sleeves

WARSAW, Poland, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 17 April 2019, Abris Capital Partners sold its majority stake in CheMeS to Innova Capital. During the past 3.5 years of intensive development under Abris' ownership, the company made significant investments in production infrastructure and technology, allowing to enter unexplored markets and attract new customers.

Abris CEE Mid-Market Fund II invested in CheMeS in 2015, acquiring a majority stake in the business. During the holding period, together with Maciej Szperliński, the founder and CEO of the company, an ambitious investment program had been executed. Apart from significant capital expenditures, it also included an introduction of a new product - laminated tubes, as well as investments in professionalization of the organization and strengthening the management team. As a result, CheMeS has significantly increased its sales and operational capabilities, enforcing its position as a recognized player on the label market. Currently, the company's customers base includes both listed and medium-sized FMCG companies from all over Europe, operating in industries such as cosmetics, personal hygiene products, food production and logistics.

"We are highly satisfied to have supported the implementation of ambitious development plans for a Polish family business, present on the market for over 25 years. Together with Maciej Szperliński and the key management, we have achieved the business goals set at the beginning of our cooperation. We are proud to hand over the reins to the new owner, who will have the opportunity to leverage further dynamic development of CheMeS."- Sums up Edgar Koleśnik, Investment Director at Abris Capital Partners Ltd.

The signed Sales and Purchase Agreement is conditional upon obtaining corporate and antimonopoly authority approvals.

